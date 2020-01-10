The heartbreaking real story behind Just Mercy

There is a reason Jamie Foxx call your new movie Just mercy "One of the most important films I've been part of."

And why co-star and producer? Michael B. Jordan felt, as he said Variety in October, "a sense of responsibility to tell this story, to make sure that as many people as possible can watch this movie. And why, when your co-star partner Brie Larson I learned from the story that the movie would be telling, "it just gave her this fire inside." And why director Destin Daniel Cretton, at the end of the book written by Bryan Stevenson on which the film would be based, which was sent to him by his lifelong producer Gil netter, "I wanted to be part of it in any way I could."

And why the former president Barack Obama Put it on your list of favorite movies of 2019.

And that is because the story of Walter McMillian, a black man from Alabama unjustly convicted in 1988 for the brutal murder of an 18-year-old white woman Morrison Round although there is no physical evidence linking it to the case and an airtight alibi, and the difficult and successful situation of exonerating him after six years in death row is shamefully a very true one, offering a serious look at the ways in which that the American criminal justice system often fails equally to poor and minority communities.