The heartbreaking real story behind Just Mercy

There is a reason Jamie Foxx call your new movie Just mercy "One of the most important films I've been part of."
And why co-star and producer? Michael B. Jordan felt, as he said Variety in October, "a sense of responsibility to tell this story, to make sure that as many people as possible can watch this movie. And why, when your co-star partner Brie Larson I learned from the story that the movie would be telling, "it just gave her this fire inside." And why director Destin Daniel Cretton, at the end of the book written by Bryan Stevenson on which the film would be based, which was sent to him by his lifelong producer Gil netter, "I wanted to be part of it in any way I could."
And why the former president Barack Obama Put it on your list of favorite movies of 2019.
And that is because the story of Walter McMillian, a black man from Alabama unjustly convicted in 1988 for the brutal murder of an 18-year-old white woman Morrison Round although there is no physical evidence linking it to the case and an airtight alibi, and the difficult and successful situation of exonerating him after six years in death row is shamefully a very true one, offering a serious look at the ways in which that the American criminal justice system often fails equally to poor and minority communities.
While Stevenson's 2014 memoirs of the same name are about the lawyer and social justice activist, who took home the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards 2018 among his many, many distinctions, tells the story of his work as executive director of Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a defense for anyone in the state sentenced to the death penalty, as it is the only one in the country that does not provide legal assistance to people on death row, it was the chapters on his work on behalf of McMillian that Cretton told Buzzfeed News that he devoured once and convinced him that the true story needed to be told in the big screen.
It is not difficult to see why.
After Morrison's body was found under a clothes rack at Jackson Cleaners in Monroeville, Alabama, beaten, strangled and shot three times in the back on November 1, 1986, the murder remained unsolved for months, putting the newly elected sheriff Tom Tate under a lot of pressure to find the person responsible for the heinous crime. But when the police arrested him Ralph Meyers On suspicion of killing another woman in a nearby country, Tate began to present her case.
Investigators told Myers that they believed he had also killed Morrison and that they had witnesses who would testify that he had committed the crime with McMillian, a married pulpwood worker with no criminal record that is not a misdemeanor charge arising from a Fight in a bar. He had gained some notoriety in his community for having an affair with a white woman, Karen Kelly. (His son had also married a white woman.) Myers finally told police that the two had gone to the dry cleaners, McMillian being the only one who entered. In a recorded confession, he alleged that he had heard several outbursts and then entered the building, where he saw Morrison dead.
That was enough for Tate, who quickly arrested McMillian, played by Foxx in the movie, in June 1987. The defendant explained to the Sheriff that he couldn't have done it because he was in a church of fried fish at the time of the movie. murder, something that many witnesses could witness. According to Pete Earleybook of Circumstantial evidence: death, life and justice in a southern city, Tate allegedly replied: "I don't give a damn what he says or does. I don't care what his people say either. I'm going to put 12 people on a jury who are going to find your damn guilty black ass."
In an unusually cruel move, McMillian was immediately sent to the death row, where he spent 15 months even before spending the day in court. (Myers, who was indicted with McMillian on December 11, 1987, pleaded guilty to conspiring in the murder and received a 30-year prison sentence.) When that day finally arrived, on August 15, 1988, Chief Justice Robert E. Lee Key, Jr. the trial moved from a county that was 40 percent black to Baldwin County, where 86 percent of the residents were white. Surprisingly, it lasted only a day and a half.
On August 17, 1988, a jury of 11 white citizens and an African-American found McMillian "guilty of the capital offense charged in the indictment,quot; and recommended a life sentence based on the testimony of Myers and three others, ignoring multiple witnesses alibi who testified under oath that McMillian was in the fried fish and the fact that there was no physical evidence to implicate him in the crime.
It got worse from there. On September 19, the judge's key overturned the life sentence recommendation and imposed the death penalty, noting at that time that McMillian "deserved to be executed for the brutal murder of a young woman in the first flower of adulthood."
That was all it took to get Stevenson's attention, who was then 28 years old and the director of the newly formed Alabama Capital Representation Resource Center in Montgomery in November, who took on the task of appealing the case despite a threatening call from Key himself. "What was so surreal about this case was that all these things that were not supposed to happen kept happening," he explained on NPR Fresh air in 2016. "You know, I went to prison to see him first, this convicted man. And he told me that he had been sentenced to death for 15 months before the trial. And I thought, you know, that's not what he is supposed to be And then I went back to my office, and I received a call from a man named Robert E. Lee Key, who was the judge who had convicted him in time, who told me that I should not take the case, that was not the kind of case I should get involved in. "
And yet he did it anyway, sure that the wrong man had been sentenced to death. "I went to the community and met dozens of African Americans who were with this convicted man at the time the crime occurred 11 miles away that they knew was innocent," he continued. "And they told the police, and the police did nothing."
But while Stevenson, played by Jordan in the film, was determined to prove his client's innocence, the state of Alabama was equally determined to make it harder for him to do so. From 1990 to 1993, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied four appeals.
However, as of 1992, things began to come to light that eventually made it impossible to ignore the McMillian case.
Meyers told the McMillian trial lawyer that the testimony he had given "against McMillian was false," and confessed that "he knew nothing about the crime, that he was not present when the crime was committed, that certain people had told him what tell,quot;. law enforcement officers, and he had falsely testified against McMillian due to the pressure of the officers. "
Despite this, a 1992 petition was denied for a new trial alleging constitutional violations.
However, a year later, further evidence was discovered that pointed to serious judicial errors. It was revealed that the McMillian van, allegedly seen by witnesses at the crime scene, had not become a "low driver,quot; until six months after the crime was committed, despite claims that he had been seen in That modified state. . The two witnesses retracted their testimony and admitted that they had been perjured at the trial. In addition, it was learned that the district attorney Theodore Pearson there was no evidence to reveal the innocence of McMillian, a witness who had seen Morrison alive at the time the prosecutors claimed he had killed her.
Not only that, but after obtaining the original recording of the Myers confession, it was revealed that the reverse of the tape contained a recording of a conversation between Myers and the police in which he complained of having been forced to involve McMillian , a man I didn't know. I don't even know
"It was quite surreal. They forced witnesses to testify falsely against him and for some strange reason they recorded some of these sessions," Stevenson told NPR. "Then you listen to this tape where the witness says, you want me to fool an innocent man for murder, and I don't feel good about it. And the police officers are saying, well, if you don't, we will also put them in the corridor of death. And they actually put the witness who testified on death row for a period of time until he agreed to testify against Mr. McMillian. Other witnesses were given money in exchange for their false testimony. "
With the recorded conversation unearthed, the new D.A. Thomas Chapman, which had not been part of the original case, reportedly, told Stevenson: "I want to do everything possible so that your client does not have to spend a single day more than what is already in death row. I feel bad for the six years that (McMillian) has spent in prison and the role I played in keeping him there. "
On February 23, 1993, in their fifth appeal to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, the judges unanimously decided to revoke McMillian's sentence and grant him a new trial. Stevenson then filed a motion to dismiss all charges, which was granted the following week.
After his exoneration, on April 1, 1993, McMillian spoke before the Judicial Committee of the US Senate. UU. On the dangers of the death penalty. "There are many things that concern me while I am sitting here today. I am excited and happier than I can describe for being free. Sometimes, I feel like flying," he began. "However, I am also deeply concerned about the way the criminal system treated me and the difficulty I had in proving my innocence. I am also worried about others. I think there are other people sentenced to death who, like me, are not guilty. " "
"If federal courts do not allow death row prisoners to prove their innocence, even after many years in the death row, and avoid unfair executions, the hope of many innocent people in the death row will be crushed "he continued. "Justice is broken forever when we kill an innocent man." (As the movie says in its sobering closing moments, for every nine people executed in this country, an innocent person has been exonerated, a truly amazing error rate).
While his restored freedom was certainly a victory, the victories almost stopped there. Despite joining the search for defense to free McMillian, Chapman never admitted that there was a "deliberate effort to incriminate,quot; the man, claiming that his exoneration "proved that the system worked." Tate was allowed to remain in office until his retirement in 2018. And after McMillian filed a civil lawsuit against him and other state and local officials, the United States Supreme Court ruled against him, claiming that a sheriff's County could not be sued for monetary damages. . Instead, he was forced to reach an agreement with other officials for an undisclosed amount.
McMillian returned home, resuming work as a tree pruner, but two years later, he broke his neck while pruning a tree and suffered a partial disability, working part-time in collecting scrap metal for scrap. In a 2000 profile in The New York Times magazineHe admitted that it was difficult not to be angry.
"Sometimes I just want to leave here and never come back," he told the publication. "Many people tell me: & # 39; Man, I would leave & # 39 ;. I say:" This is my house. I am innocent. "If I leave, the first thing people say is:" He is guilty. He left. "I see no reason to leave my hometown."
He also revealed that he often encountered the same police officers who had played a role in his unfair imprisonment. "" I never received an apology. I see them, the cops, all the time. I see them in the street, at the fruit stand and they say: & # 39; Hi, Johnny, how are you? & # 39; They will greet, as well as anyone, as if nothing had happened. Every time I see one, I talk to them as they talk to me. It makes no sense to get angry, "he explained.
Unfortunately, McMillian was soon diagnosed with dementia, it is believed that it was caused by the trauma of his time in the death row, during which he observed how eight others were executed, smelling his flesh burning from the electric chair. Dementia left him thinking he was there. "When that closes the circle, and he's sick, and he's in a hospital, and he's telling me that you must get me out of death row again, it's heartbreaking," Stevenson told NPR. "When they release innocent people, we act as if they should be grateful that they were not executed. And we do not compensate them many times. We do not help them. We question them. We still have doubts about them. And I saw that this creates this dementia of early appearance." .
McMillian passed away on September 11, 2013.
Ultimately, the hope is that, by telling the story of McMillian, more people participate in the reform of criminal justice. For his part, Stevenson told him Variety He is preparing for an increase in requests for help once the masses see the movie. (He was awarded a limited qualification for the awards ceremony on Christmas Day last year). As he told the commercial publication, before the publication of his memoirs in 2014, the EJI received 100 emails per week for legal help. After? 500. And he hopes that will double with the film, which is now in premiere.
"What I have to find out is how we are going to meet the need," he said. "There are so many mothers, brothers and spouses whose loved ones did not get the help they needed."
As Stevenson told the Los Angeles Times in early January, "The integrity of the conviction is what we are pushing across the country. We want prosecutors to open the door, when someone says they are innocent, examine it. Show us that they are wrong. And if they are right, then do something ".
Just mercy It's in theaters now.