The head of the wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, wants to strengthen the squad in January | Soccer news

Nuno Espirito Santo talks about Patrick Cutrone, who is in Italy before a loan to Fiorentina, just six months after joining Wolves of AC Milan

Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to strengthen the team of Lobos this month, with Diogo Jota still sidelined and striker Patrick Cutrone ready to join Fiorentina.

Jota lost the third round of the FA Cup with Manchester United after suffering a dead leg during the defeat at Watford on New Year's Day.

The nine-goal striker is ready for new scans to determine how much time he will need to recover, so he will not participate in Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Cutrone seems ready to return to Italy, initially on loan, with a view to a possible permanent deal of £ 16 million in the summer.

The wolves have also been linked to a movement for RB Leipzig forward Matheus Cunha.

However, Nuno maintains any business that can be completed, it will have to be for someone who can add real value.

"We are working on that. We have the need," he said.

"(There are) many rumors, many names, not only linked to Wolves, all clubs, most of them are not true.

"It's a reality, we need to bring players and we will bring players."

"It takes time, adequate decisions are needed so that we can bring players who can really help us and bring different characteristics to our team."

Nuno said at a press conference, as reported by the club: "You cannot avoid the circumstances that happen.

"We have to evaluate what we have, the team, what and how we want to continue competing and that has a final weight in the decisions you make, the circumstances."

"We have (Willy) Boly and Diogo out, so we have to consider all situations."

The wolves are not yet sure how long Jota will not be available.

"It had a strong impact, fluid and blood on the injury," Nuno said.

"It will be scanned again next week. After the scan we wait and determine your return better."

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is available for selection after recovering from a back problem.

The Boly defender has intensified his own rehabilitation after a broken ankle.

"It is progressing well, it is improving, but we still have to respect the dates and times of its progression," Nuno said.

"It's good to have him back on the grass and running. He is not integrating 100 percent into the team, but I hope it is sooner rather than later."

Cutrone, 22, joined Wolves of AC Milan during the summer of 2019.

Nuño expected the Italian striker to choose to stay in Molineux.

"He went to Fiorentina for a loan situation," said the chief of the Wolves, in a video broadcast by Sky sports.

"It is disappointing for us, with the whole situation.

"When you bring a player and things don't work right away, you have to think about what happened, why and how it could be different, all these things."

"Now is the time to analyze, but the most important thing is that we wish Patrick the best. Hopefully he can play a little time, which is important for his development."