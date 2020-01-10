The future seems to detail the issue of Larsa Pippen in a new song

WENN / Instagram / Ivan Nikolov

Fans believe the rapper is rapping on the alum of & # 39; Real Housewives of Miami & # 39; in the & # 39; Federal Fed & # 39; from MoneyBagg Me while criticizing: & # 39; It was not on purpose, he ends up fucking his wife & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Futurenew collaboration with Duck, "Life is good," is not the only thing that makes people talk on social networks. The same day of its launch, MoneyBagg Yo He presented his album "Time Served" which included a collaboration with the Atlanta native, "Federal Fed." In it, Future seemed to rap about its past with Larsa Pippen.

He was heard spitting in one of the verses: "I did it by mistake, it was not on purpose, I ended up fucking your wife / She was choosing and was in sight / I had ridden her" I like a motorcycle / I had to clean her head like a wet wipe. "The future, as expected, did not mention names in his verse, but fans were already convinced that he meant Larsa, who was married to Scottie Pippen at the time of the matter.

<br />

"The future really said & # 39; I had to wipe his head like a wet wipe & # 39; in reference to Scottie Pippen's wife. Scottie had to kill this man. It's the only way," said one, as someone argued : "If we keep it Buck, Scottie deserves all this smoke for taking her back after the first time, letting her start the divorce this last time, and not making Future end up like R. Kelly in the desert."

Someone else commented: "The future really was 2 for 2 last night. But why did he have to do so to Scottie Pippen." Meanwhile, another joked that Scottie "called The Jump ill after Future spoke again about his wife." Another convinced user said: "The future has no filter. Clearly, this is a success in Scottie Pippen."

The Future and Larsa affair allegedly happened in 2016 after they first met at their "Haute Living" cover party in Miami. He had also been "taking her everywhere in his private jet since then," according to a source. It was believed that this matter had caused Scottie to file for divorce, before solving the problems between them and saving their marriage. However, the reconciliation did not last long because the NBA star filed for divorce once again in 2018.

Larsa herself had denied the rumors of cheating, saying on Instagram Stories: "I am a lover and I will never say anything negative about [Scottie]. My soul is not made for negativity. I will take a beating publicly. Cheated when you believe me, it was not so ".