The director of & # 39; Guardians of the galaxy & # 39; gives a great boost to the presidential campaign of Andrew Yang

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn has followed in the footsteps of actor / rapper Donald Glover in supporting the venture capitalist for the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party.

Yang, a venture capitalist in New York, is a stranger to the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, but he has been increasing in the polls and has secured a huge blow by enrolling Glover as a creative consultant for his campaign last month (December from 2019).

Now, Gunn's support has been secured, who has been influenced by radical policies that include a universal basic income for all Americans.

"Andrew Yang is willing to discuss the difficult problems facing our country at this time, instead of running away from them, and find new positive, unique and exciting revolutionary ways to face the future," the director said in a press release.

"At a time when so many politicians are willing to serve only themselves or any small group that forms their base, I think Andrew can help us make a better America for all Americans. Hope and ingenuity 2020!"

After joining Yang's creative consultant, Glover organized a public fundraiser in Los Angeles with the candidate, where fans could buy exclusive products designed by the rapper and actor.

Yang is behind the favorites Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the polls, before the first committees and primary votes of the Democratic Party next month (February 2020). The winner of the primaries will face the US president. UU. Donald Trump in the November elections.