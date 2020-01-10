The director of & # 39; Doctor Strange & # 39; leaves Sequel due to & # 39; creative differences & # 39;

Wonderful

The next & # 39; Multiverse of madness & # 39; He is now looking for a new director after the original pilot Scott Derrickson decided to move away from the sequel to & # 39; Doctor Strange & # 39 ;.

Director Scott Derrickson has moved away from "Strange doctor"sequel due to" creative differences ".

Derrickson, who directed the first Marvel movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, the helm of the follow-up should be taken "Strange doctor in the madness multiverse".

However, Marvel announced in a statement to Variety: "Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson separated amicably from Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse due to creative differences. We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."

While Derrickson will remain in the project as executive producer, bosses are looking for a replacement director. The film's production will begin in May 2020, and Marvel added that they do not expect this calendar to be affected by the change of directors.