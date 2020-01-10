The BMW of Brentford to lead them to the Premier League? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0ee3808210bf1afa54892da08652b01a9% %MINIFYHTML0ee3808210bf1afa54892da08652b01a10%

One way or another, there is no doubt that 2020 will be a monumental year for the Brentford Football Club.

First, of course, this year they leave Griffin Park, their beloved home since 1904, now unfit for the purpose given their goal of increasing both the fan base and the finances that accompany a greater footprint.

A state-of-the-art stadium one mile away on Lionel Road is about to be completed, and the bees will hand over the keys in a matter of months. But will your first campaign in your new home be spent in the Premier League, to limit the 12 months of change?

Last summer, the owner and lifelong fan, Matthew Benham, provided funds, reportedly in the region of £ 30 million, to strengthen the team, signing several people with experience in the EFL, moving away from the Recent policy of acquiring young and undervalued players.

There is no doubt that he has paid dividends so far. David Raya has been a dominant presence in the goal, keeping nine sheets clean, while Ethan Pinnock has struggled to expel Julian Jeanvier and his partner Pontus Jansson, the cornerstone of everything, in the heart of the defense.

There is now a defensive solidity in Griffin Park that has never been seen at this level. Having conceded only 20 goals in his first 26 league games in this period, he represents his best joint return after that number of games, having matched the figure during the 2008/09 League Two title winning campaign.

However, their success this season depends without a doubt on keeping the three feared attackers, colloquially referred to as & # 39; BMW & # 39 ;, in the club. They said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, the last of whom became striker this summer alone, already scored 31 goals in the league and recorded 11 assists among them.

Fixtures remaining against the current top six Date Adversary Tuesday, January 28 Nottingham Forest (H) Tuesday february 11th Leeds United (H) Saturday March 14 Fulham (A) Tuesday March 17 West Bromwich Albion (H)

Given the initial rates, it cost just over £ 9 million to catch the trio in the previous three summers. However, that figure becomes insignificant when one considers the fact that the price of Watkins has recently increased to £ 25 million, and it is believed that its valuation of Benrahma is in a similar region.

"Frankly, no player will leave Brentford yet," Chief Thomas Frank recently said. "Everyone feels good in this club, and we play attractive football and Benrahma, Mbeumo and Watkins have fun with us, have fun playing football and their lives are here in Brentford."

"I am sure we will see a better performance of Said Benrahma. I had a conversation with him and he wants to give everything to improve his performance and his statistics during the second half of the season."

However, it is certain that a good profit can be obtained each time they decide to charge.

For much of the last five years, Brentford has been a favorite to be the next debutantes in the Premier League, something quite remarkable considering their monetary problems at the turn of the century. It takes a little searching in the history books to shed light on the last time they were also a first-class team; Frank Sinatra was number 1 with & # 39; Among My Souvenirs & # 39 ;, by context.

After three results between the first six between 1935 and 1938, the competitive game of World War II was difficult for the club and, after the resumption of the First Division in 1946/47, a gradual slip to the base of the League of Soccer The pyramid began.

But finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: the growth of a club of a similar stature in Bournemouth illustrates this. A little over a decade ago, in 2008/09, the couple was fighting in League Two; Cherries survived by the skin of their teeth after a 17-point deduction, while Brentford broke into the title.

Under Eddie Howe, Bournemouth has now become an established high-level team, despite its problems this period and its rise shows the plausibility of Brentford, who made a final unprecedented attempt to reach the championship play-offs in its first season after promotion – replicating the feat.

Returning to the matter in question, if they manage to avoid the suitors of the Premier League this month, there is no doubt that Brentford is in a better position than the aforementioned play-off campaign at the end of the 2014/15 season.

They still have four of the current top six to play, including long-term Leeds and West Brom title favorites, but apart from the clash of the West London derby with Fulham at Craven Cottage on March 14, each of those five games homeland will take place

The & # 39; Griffin Park & ​​# 39; Fortress could receive the dream farewell in May, if Thomas Frank's men secure the Premier League promotion: they only have 20 games left to do so.