Texas Governor will reject new refugees, first under Trump's order | USA news

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program.

"Right now, the state and nonprofit organizations have a responsibility to dedicate available resources to those already here, including refugees, migrants and the homeless," said Abbott, a Republican, in his letter to the United States Department of State. "As a result, Texas cannot consent,quot; to the resettlement of refugees this fiscal year, he said.

The decision is a blow to the United States refugee program, as Texas is the largest recipient of refugees in the country.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abbott had tried to stop the refugees before, declaring in 2015 that Texas would not welcome the people of Syria after the deadly attacks in Paris in November. At that time, the administration of former President Barack Obama continued to send refugees to Texas and other states led by Republican governors who opposed it.

So far, 41 governors, 18 of them Republicans, and at least seven dozen local officials have given their consent for resettlement, according to a recount from the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service resettlement agency.

Florida and Georgia, other major refugee recipients, have so far remained silent about their position. The governor's office in Florida said he was still reviewing the issue and Georgia declined to comment.

Reducing immigration has been a centerpiece of Trump's presidency and the 2020 reelection campaign. One of his first acts after taking office in January 2017 was to issue an order that limits the maximum number of refugees that year to 50,000. . Since then, the limit has been reduced every year.

Trump set a maximum limit of 18,000 refugee admissions for this year, the lowest level since the modern refugee program began in 1980. On the contrary, former Democratic President Barack Obama proposed the resettlement of 110,000 refugees in fiscal year 2017 .

The Trump administration has said that the consent requirement, signed in September, was intended to ensure that receiving communities have the resources to integrate refugees. But refugee resettlement groups have argued that granting local governors and mayors a veto over those they accept is unconstitutional and would affect their way of working.

Three of the nine national resettlement agencies sued the Trump administration in federal court in an effort to block the implementation of the order.

The arguments in the case were carried out this week, and federal district judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland, appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, could rule on the case soon.