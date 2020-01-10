Tensions between the United States and Iran after the murder of Soleimani: all the latest updates | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani posed a serious risk to US troops in the region and that he had to be treated.

Soleimani was killed in the United States. drone attack near Baghdad on January 3, which led Iran to retaliate with a series of missile attacks against US facilities in Iraq several days later.

Fears of an impending war between Iran and the United States have calmed down a bit after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, seemed to avoid a direct military response to the Iranian missile attack.

Here are all the latest updates as of Friday, January 10:

Pompeo: The United States did not know when, where Soleimani's attacks would take place

Pompeo has acknowledged that the United States did not know "precisely,quot; when or where the attacks allegedly planned by Soleimani would take place.

"There is no doubt that there were a series of impending attacks that were being planned by Qassem Soleimani," Pompeo said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday.

"We don't know exactly when, and we don't know exactly where, but it was real."

The Trump administration has been criticized for its decision to assassinate Soleimani without consulting Congress. The administration says it did not need to consult Congress before the attack due to the "imminent threat,quot; faced by US forces.

Iran could have a nuclear weapon within 1-2 years: French minister

Iran could have nuclear weapons in one or two years if the country continues to violate the 2015 nuclear agreement, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"If they continue to unravel the Vienna agreement, then yes, within a fairly short period of time, between one and two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon, which is not an option," Le Drian said on the RTL radio.

Saudi Arabia defends the US attack and condemns Iran

Saudi State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, condemned Wednesday's missile attacks by Iran.

"We discuss the violation of Iraq's sovereignty by Iran," al-Jubeir said Friday during a press conference in Prague, where he was on a routine diplomatic visit.

Al-Jubeir reiterated the position of Saudi Arabia, supporting the right of the United States to defend itself, but called for calm in the region.

"We believe there should be a way to avoid escalation because we believe that the escalation would be detrimental to all parties and not only to one or the other," he added.

Al-Jubeir also referred to the Iranian nuclear agreement, saying it is defective in its current form and should be modified.

The Iraqi prime minister tells the United States to decide the mechanism for the withdrawal of troops

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told the US Secretary of State to send a delegation to Iraq to formulate the mechanism for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, according to a statement.

In a phone call Thursday night, the Iraqi leader asked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism to carry out parliament resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops of Iraq, "the statement said.

"The prime minister said US forces had entered Iraq and drones are flying in their airspace without permission from the Iraqi authorities and this was a violation of bilateral agreements," the statement said.

Iraqi lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution to eliminate US troops after the US attack last Friday.

European leaders will hold summit to save agreement with Iran

European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers are scheduled for a rare emergency meeting on Friday afternoon, hoping to move the United States and Iran away from confrontation.

However, if it is shown that a Ukrainian plane was shot down this week by an Iranian missile, that will probably complicate things again for diplomats.

On Monday, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted his regret over Iran's recent decision to move away from more aspects of the nuclear agreement, which, he said, "is now more important than ever."

