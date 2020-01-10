Taron Egerton feels horrible after snubbing Elton John in the Golden Globes

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Rocketman & # 39; He regrets having made a big misstep in the HFPA event by forgetting to thank the real Rocket Man for helping him win the title of best actor in a movie.

Taron Egerton feels terrible for snubbing Elton John when he won an award for his performance as a music icon at Rocketman at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The singer of "Tiny Dancer" has become a close friend of the Welsh actor Taron, but the 30-year-old was so elated by his victory that he won the award for the best performance of an actor in a film: musical or Comedy, without realizing it, despised Elton. when he reached out to congratulate him as he headed to the stage.

"Sorry about that, I left Elton John hanging up when I was winning an award for playing Elton John," the star said during an appearance on "the Zoe ball Breakfast show" on Friday.

"But you know what? You are not in your right mind at that time, I also made the big mistake of forgetting to thank the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) that voted for the Golden Globes," he continued. "You just aren't thinking well and I haven't had much practice to win prizes, so I didn't make it."

However, the star emphasized that Elton, 72, was not bothered by the incident, adding that "the rest of the awards show that we hold hands."

Speaking to the podcast of The Hollywood Reporter & # 39; s Awards Chatter after the ceremony, Elton, who also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for his song "(I & # 39; m Gonna) Love Me Again", He expressed hope that the members of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences will reward him with an Oscar, insisting that he deserves it, "above anyone who has seen this year."

Nominees for this year's Oscars are announced on Monday.