Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hoped to have a good start at the box office

The public finally has the opportunity to see the long-awaited confrontation of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that will premiere today. The period drama shows the battle of Sinhagad directed by Tanaji Malusare, who is played by Ajay Devgn in the film. The film also brings back the much loved match of Ajay and Kajol.

Commercial analysts claim that the film has received a 30-35 percent occupancy in cinemas. However, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has received excellent reviews from critics and we are sure that it will help the film grow in number. The film also has Chhapaak competition, which also hits the screens today.

Let us know in the comments if you plan to see Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the big screen in the short term.