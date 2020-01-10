T.I., Cardi B and Chance The Rapper are nominated for an important award: see Tip's message

YOU. He shared a message on his social media account in which he reveals one of his latest achievements, but this time it is together with Cardi B and Chance The raper. Look what these three achieved:

His talent search competition gained massive recognition these days.

‘Whoaaa Shit !!! I just heard the news! Congratulations to @netflix and my amazing friends / family / co-hosts @iamcardib @chancetherapper and the phenomenal @jessecollinsent @dionnenicoleharmon @johnlegend, as well as to ALL OUR INCREDIBLE CONTESTORS. You make this shit look easy! What started as a show became a family and family brand! And last but not least … Thanks to @naacpimageawards for the recognition and consideration! "Tip captioned its publication.

Tiny Harris jumped into the comments section to show love to her husband.

Someone commented: "One of my favorite shows when I watch TV,quot;, and another follower said: "We need a season 2,quot;. I could take this opportunity "@ troubleman31 @iamcardib @chancetherapper,quot;. Congratulations🙏

Someone else posted: "Congratulations," they definitely deserve this, "while another follower wrote:" Literally, the best talent search competition I've seen! Congratulations! "

Another Instagram installer had an idea and said: trouble @ troubleman31 now we need a program called street cred. I miss the website. "

Tip was again in the spotlight again when he shared an emotional photo with Nipsey Hussle, the last rapper who was killed in 2019, and fans were amazed.

He also found himself in hot waters not long ago, after some people accused him of praying for Iran to kill American soldiers.



