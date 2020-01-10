Swae Lee breaks the silence after the stepfather's murder

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Swae Lee has spoken for the first time since the tragic murder of his stepfather, supposedly at the hands of his half-brother.

"Life has a crazy way to keep you alert," he posted on Instagram Live. "OG went to live forever."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here