Swae Lee breaks the silence after the stepfather's murder

Swae Lee has spoken for the first time since the tragic murder of his stepfather, supposedly at the hands of his half-brother.

"Life has a crazy way to keep you alert," he posted on Instagram Live. "OG went to live forever."

Then he jumped on Twitter to leave some more words.

"I pray that this world will allow me to maintain some compassion," he wrote. "I've been tested all my life," he continued before leaving another tweet with four broken-hearted emojis.

Floyd Sullivan, 62, was shot dead in Tupelo, Mississippi, Monday night. Sullivan, who raised Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi since they were pre-teens, died Monday night because of gunshot wounds.

Kerry Smalls, a spokesman for Rae Sremmurd, later confirmed Sullivan's death and that the duo's half-brother, Michael Brown, is in custody in connection with the shooting.

"No other injuries were reported in the home, and no other suspects are being sought at this time," McDougald said. No charges have been filed against Brown or anyone else.