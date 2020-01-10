Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies: Oman state media | News

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, from Oman, died Saturday on state television.

Sultan Qaboos, 79, ruled Oman since he overthrew his father in a bloodless coup in 1970.

Since taking office, Qaboos transformed Oman from an isolated backwater, with little or no infrastructure, into a modern state.

But his prolonged absence of treatment has raised doubts about the succession.

He had recently returned to the capital, Muscat, after receiving medical treatment in Germany.

In October 2011, Qaboos, who has no children or siblings, modified the process of choosing his successor.

The sultan, whose closest relatives are cousins, appointed five senior officials for a council that would be involved in confirming the new sultan in case of any royal family disputes.