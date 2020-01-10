Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman Al Said dies at 79 | Oman News

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, Al Said, died Saturday after more than four decades as ruler of the country, although a process of murky succession means that the identity of the next sultan may not be known for days.

The deceased Sultan was born on November 18, 1940 in Salalah, the capital of the southern province of Oman, Dhofar.

Qaboos is a direct descendant of the founder of the Al Bu Said dynasty, who created the sultanate in the seventeenth century after expelling the Portuguese from Muscat, now capital of Oman.

Sultan Qaboos was educated in India and at the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst.

After completing his military training with the British army in Germany, he studied local government and embarked on a global cultural tour. He returned to Oman in 1964, and spent most of his time studying Islamic law and the history of Oman.

When Sultan Qaboos took his father's power in a bloodless bloodshot in 1970, Oman was an isolated and impoverished state.

During the five-decade term of Sultan Qaboos, he was credited with using Oman's oil wealth to transform the sparsely populated Gulf nation into a rich country with a vibrant tourism industry and high standards of living.

"Sultan Qaboos will be remembered first and foremost for initiating the & # 39; Renaissance of Oman & # 39 ;, undertake social, economic, educational and cultural reforms, as well as open Oman to the world," Jeffrey Lefebvre, associate professor of political science at the University of Connecticut, told Al Jazeera.

Sultan Qaboos, seen here in London with Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, ruled Oman since 1970 after a bloodless bloodshot against his father (File: Bob Dear / AP)

"In a conservative society, he also led the promotion of women to positions of influence in the government (such as) the Omani ambassador to the United States, and secured representation in the popularly elected legislative councils," Lefebvre added.

Successor?

The issue of succession will be hotly debated in the coming days, as Al Said's house moves to find a successor for the Sultan, as well as other senior government officials.

When Sultan Qaboos came to power, he not only appointed himself the ruler of the country, but also appointed prime minister, defense minister, finance minister, foreign affairs minister and commander of the armed forces.

Sultan Qaboos was the only child born to former Sultan Said bin Taimur and Princess Mazoon al-Mashani. He married his cousin in 1976, but the marriage did not last and the couple soon divorced. The Sultan never remarried or had children.

Oman is a complex mosaic of interests that Sultan Qaboos has held together. If there are internal disputes over Oman's ministries or assets in an era after Qaboos, then a fractured society may appear. Theodore Karasik, geopolitical analyst

With the Sultan having Without children and brothers, there are no clear successors within the royal family.

"There are many different stories about the Omani succession, and nobody really knows who the next sultan will be," said Theodore Karasik, a geopolitical analyst based in Dubai.

"As with Saudi Arabia, the saying of & # 39; those who know do not speak and those who do not speak & # 39; applies to Oman. Therefore, it is safer to allow the Oman defense council to pay attention to the instructions of succession and not to base the evaluations on successors in rumors ".

According to the Basic Law of Oman, promulgated by Sultan Qaboos in 1996, "a successor must come from the royal family and be elected by a family council within three days after the death of the Sultan."

Under this provision, if the process does not choose a successor, a sealed letter written by Sultan Qaboos will be opened in which it will list its preferred successors.

"I already wrote two names, in descending order, and put them in sealed envelopes in two different regions," said Sultan Qaboos. told foreign affairs magazine in a 1997 interview.

But there are fears, among the Omanis and in the wider Gulf region, that a difficult transition process can divide the country.

Sultan Qaboos with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Tehran in 2013 (File: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA)

"Oman is a complex mosaic of interests that has been held together by Sultan Qaboos. If there are internal disputes over Oman's ministries or assets in an era after Qaboos, then a fractured society may appear. Regional countries may be directly affected. for such a development, "said Karasik.

It is not fear, but minor doubts, that generates some uncertainties regarding the future of Oman's leadership, said Omani political commentator Khalid al-Haribi.

"For many Omanis, they grew up knowing a single Sultan and a unidirectional system of government. There are some doubts since we don't have as much information and experience as other GCC countries, regarding a transition of power," said Haribi, also co-founder of Tawasul, the first independent group of experts from Oman.

In addition to his achievements in domestic politics, Sultan Qaboos is also credited with transforming Oman into a regional player capable of saving diplomatic divisions, as seen in his role as mediator in nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in recent years. years.

Throughout 2012 and 2013, Sultan Qaboos mediated in secret talks between US and Iranian officials. These culminated in the interim nuclear agreement of November 2013, reached in Geneva between Iran and the so-called "P5 + 1,quot; powers, which consist of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

"In (mediating the talks), Oman continued to play its unique and traditional role as a diplomatic bridge between the West and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic (of Iran) on the other," said Giorgio Cafiero, co-founder of the Gulf State Analytics group of experts.

Cafiero told Al Jazeera that Oman's unique religious identity, the majority of the population are Ibadi Muslims, who are neither Sunni nor Shiite, fosters the country's interest in developing relations with Iran.

"In light of the intolerant views of the Saudi religious establishment about the Muslims of Ibadi, the majority in Oman believe that maintaining Riyadh's political, economic, social and religious independence is an important priority of foreign policy," he said. "The Oman government has seen closer ties with Iran as a means to achieve this goal."

Mediation

Below Sultan The leadership of Qaboos, Oman also measured and supervised the talks between the warring sides of the ongoing war in Yemen. In November 2019, the rebels in Saudi Arabia and Houthi held indirect conversations behind the scenes in an attempt to end the devastating five-year war in Yemen.

Sultan Qaboos received Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on a rare visit to the capital of Oman, Muscat, in 2018 (File: Hamid al-Qasmi / EPA)

The approach could pave the way for more high-profile negotiations in the near future, a Houthi official said.

When other GCC nations broke ties with Qatar in 2017, unleashing a diplomatic crisis, Oman chose not to participate and avoided the fray instead of following the example to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, which imposed a land blockade, sea ​​and air in Qatar

Resistance to the reign of Sultan Qaboos was not immune during the popular Arab uprisings of 2011 when hundreds began to protest at a roundabout in the Sohar province of Oman demanding wage increases and the end of government corruption.

The three-month uprising led Sultan Qaboos to reorganize his government and expand the advisory assembly in an effort to alleviate the riots.

"The proactive reaction of the government to the demands of the people in 2011 allowed for a much more peaceful uprising in Oman compared to other countries in the Arab world," Haribi said.

In December 2012, the Omanis were allowed vote in your first municipal elections when 192 were chosen among 1,475 candidates.

"Due to their rapid response in allowing democratic changes, we did not see a repetition of protests and demands from the people. The Omanis appreciated the efforts made in the construction of state institutions after 2011," Haribi added.

In an unexpected move, Sultan Qaboos extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018. It marked what was the first visit of an Israeli leader to the Sultanate in more than two decades, the Netanyahu office said in a statement that the visit In October 2018, "long contacts between the two countries,quot; followed.

His office added that it was part of a policy of "deepening relations with the states of the region."

A joint statement said the two sides "discussed ways to move forward in the peace process in the Middle East,quot; and "a number of issues of mutual interest to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East."

One day after Netanyahu's visit, Oman described Israel as a "state,quot; in the Middle East, which provoked criticism from Palestinian officials.

Is dialogue still possible to end the Gulf dispute? – Inside history

It was not long after an Israeli minister visited Oman to attend an international transport conference, which saw him launch a railway project that aims to link the Gulf with the Mediterranean through Israel, according to media reports.

Rights Registration

However, the human rights record of Sultan Qaboos has been condemned in recent years when dozens of activists were convicted of defamation or of using social networks to insult the Sultan.

Others have been convicted or are being tried for participating in demonstrations that demand political reforms.

Among the biggest challenges facing the next ruler of Oman is to wean Oman from his dependence on oil revenues, which represent up to 75 percent of the government budget.

"The main focus at this time is to continue building human capital through education, civil society and the construction of state institutions," Haribi said.

"It is not yet a time for panic. While we are running out of natural resources, we have to wait and see what the next few years will be like in the post-Sultan Qaboos era for everyday Omanis," Haribi added.

Despite Oman's presence in the media throughout 2018, Sultan Qaboos I spent much of the last year out of sight.

In early December, he was taken to Belgium for a medical check-up, according to a statement from the royal court.