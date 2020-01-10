Sultan Qaboos, a peaceful peacemaker who built Oman, dies at 79

Many Omani and foreign experts expect the new Sultan to be one of their three cousins. It is not clear to what extent a new sultan would change the internal and external policies of Qaboos.

Qaboos came to power at age 29 in 1970 in a bloodless coup aided by the British against his father, putting himself in command of a poor and isolated nation locked in a civil war with the rebels in the south.

Taking advantage of the kingdom's new oil wealth, Qaboos subdued the rebels with a combination of military force and development projects while building roads, hospitals, schools and other modern infrastructure across the country to improve the lives of its people. The effort was so successful that in 2010, the United Nations ranked Oman first in the world above the Human Development Index over the past 40 years, ahead of China.

That made Qaboos a titanic figure in his country of 4.6 million, located in the southeast corner of the Arabian Peninsula and across the Strait of Hormuz from Iran. While he was Sultan, he also held other offices on occasion, including the prime minister, the governor of the central bank and the minister of finance, defense and foreign affairs.

The first day of his reign, July 23, is a holiday called Renaissance Day. His birthday, November 18, is Oman National Day.

Although the economic stagnation fueled by low oil prices spoiled its last years and the political rights of its people remained limited, Western diplomats marveled at the coherence of their foreign policy. In 2007, he explained it in a public statement.

"We work for construction and development at home, and for friendship and peace, justice and harmony, coexistence and understanding, and positive constructive dialogue abroad," he wrote. "This is how we started, this is how we are today, and so, with God's permission, this is how we will continue to be."