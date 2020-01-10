Steven Adams of Thunder has only one correct version of Kevin Durant-Kendrick Perkins's argument on Twitter

Who is shouting "disconnect,quot; from Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins? They will never log out.

If you have not recently been browsing the NBA Twitter or watching ESPN programming, first of all, congratulations on a happy life. What activities do you enjoy with your free time? Any good books you can recommend? Anyway, to the matter in question …

Durant and Perkins set social media on fire Thursday night, exchanging shots during Russell Westbrook's return game to Oklahoma City. The dispute began when Perkins called Westbrook "the best player,quot; ever wear a Thunder shirt. There was some setback in Perkins' opinion with multiple Twitter users who said Durant is the best player even though Westbrook is more widely recognized as the face of the franchise. Perkins refused to change his point of view, and then his former OKC teammate dropped an anvil on his head.

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what does that mean? – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Yes and our starting center @KendrickPerkins He averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard though champion lol – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Perkins took the initial path initially, and Durant accepted the olive branch.

Facts about the averages and facts about the Champ part too! – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Yes, the peace did not last long.

Boy, make the weakest movement in NBA history !!! In a 3-1 team in the Western conference final and then join them next season? Heart of Champion right there – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Weak is starting in the center, playing real minutes without production. I should have worked on your skills as much as I did – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

It's okay!!! You worked so hard and you still had to join a 73-9 team. To tell you the truth, you don't even feel like a true champion, it's hard for you to sleep at night, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

This fueled a lot of online discussion and gave ESPN segments for multiple shows. It's the circle of programming: shoot a shot, provoke an answer to that shot, turn that answer into a story, use the story you created for more shots. Soap, rinse, repeat.

So who can succinctly explain what we should all learn from this argument? Steven Adams thunder center, of course.

This is what Adams said when asked about KD vs. Perk (through Erik Horne of Athletic):

Have you had the opportunity to go to Twitter and take a look at what Kevin and Kendrick have been coming and going? Adams: I had seen something appear in the feed. They were arguing a little, yes? I would say it is a good description. Adams: Ah, you know how it is, friend. Both are a bit bored, yes? They are not doing much, so they are probably bored, friend. But it's entertaining for you, handsome, yes? Are you enjoying yourself a little? It is interesting Adams: I wouldn't say it's interesting. It is just a dispute. The interesting things are political things. US policy That is interesting. Not only two players arguing. Come on.

Just a couple of bored boys arguing and entertaining the rest of us online. Thanks Steven.