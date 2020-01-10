Steve Harvey probed about the relationship between daughter Lori Harvey and rapper Future

Previous reports have indicated that Lori Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey, has been dating the Atlanta record artist, Future. Lori has been seen hanging around Future, 36, and the couple has documented some of their meetings together on social media.

For that reason, many people online have been asking what Steve thinks of this, considering that notoriously he doesn't like rappers. When The Hollywood Fix recently spoke with the comedian in Los Angeles, he was interrogated about the relationship,

Steve replied: "I don't know anything about that." According to his answer, it seems that Steve is choosing not to say anything. Later, the same post asked him about online rumors about the alleged stealing of jokes about Mark Curry.

You can see part of their conversation below:

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lori Harvey was seen spending time with rapper, Future, for New Year's Eve. Interestingly, Steve spent time with Memphis Depay, his ex-fiancee during New Year's Eve holidays.

Reportedly, Depay posted a photo on his Instagram page where he was standing next to the comedian. While we can't say for sure if they had a good time or not, it seemed so. The backdrop included several yachts.

In the post, Depay said he had lately heard what people say online, which led many on the platform to ask if he and Harvey were talking about Lori or not.

As previously reported, Lori did not join Future during the holidays because Harvey supposedly doesn't like the rapper.

In addition, social media users also believe that bad blood began when the 22-year-old girl decided to move from her parents' house and live with Future. Fans believe that Steve is not fond of the artist "Without a mask,quot; due to some of the problems in his personal life, many of which include the maintenance of women and children.



