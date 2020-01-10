Stassi Schroeder "Not forcing,quot; A reconciliation with Kristen Doute in the middle of his drama – Here's why!

It is rumored that Stassi Schroeder and his co-star of the Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute, are still not talking! In addition, an internal report states that Stassi has other more important things to focus on, so he does not plan to force a friendship with the other reality star.

In other words, Stassi's priorities no longer involve Kristen!

As fans of the show know, the two had a great impact last year when Katie Maloney-Schwartz took Stassi's side in the middle of the drama and, as it seems, the beginning of a new decade does not mean burying the ax and reviving her friendship.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ris Kristen is not yet talking to Katie and Stassi. Stassi is focused on herself now and Beau (Clark, her fiance), period. He would like to get to a place with Kristen where they can get along, but right now that is not happening and he is not trying to force him. Stassi was sad for most of the filming and will not be emotionally allowed to be there again. It's a happy moment for her right now. "

Also, it seems that Kristen is more or less the same when it comes to her relationships with Katie and Stassie.

While at BravoCon, she previously told HollywoodLife that: ‘I never say anything like that (being friends with the other two). I love you both. My personal point of view is that I love you both. They are still my sisters to me. I still have a lot of love. They asked me for space, so I'm giving them space. "

Meanwhile, Stassi has more important things to focus on instead of his enmity with Kristen, including his next wedding.

Stassi and his fiance, Beau, got engaged in July.



