Southend players will meet with PFA on unpaid wages | Soccer news

Southend could face an EFL points deduction

The PFA will meet with Southend United players on Friday over a dispute over unpaid wages.

Southend will play against the fighters of the League One Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, but a report in the Daily mail suggests that players and staff threaten to go on strike over the issue.

The EFL insists that it is monitoring the situation as things unfold.

If the match is canceled, the club will almost certainly face punishment. In recent months, similar cases related to Macclesfield and Bolton were referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL. Both clubs received a point deduction.

Southend is currently 22nd in League One, second from below.

Sky sports news He has approached the club for comment, but has not yet received a reply.