South Africa names unchanged squad for England's last two events | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML42abd7d5bcdd2f58b2f0b08f147347129% %MINIFYHTML42abd7d5bcdd2f58b2f0b08f1473471210%





South Africa and England are level at 1-1 with two tests to play

%MINIFYHTML42abd7d5bcdd2f58b2f0b08f1473471211% %MINIFYHTML42abd7d5bcdd2f58b2f0b08f1473471212%

South Africa has named an unchanged team for the last two tests against

England.

The same team that lost 189 races while England ran the 1-1 series in Cape Town has been retained, along with the twelfth Dane Paterson.

The parties travel to Port Elizabeth for the third test that begins Thursday, followed by the decision in Johannesburg.

4:03 The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands. The highlight as Ben Stokes was once again the hero, as England sealed a famous victory over South Africa in Newlands.

Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks and Rudi Second have been named once again in an expanded team, but will not travel with the team and will be released to play in their franchises.

Keegan Petersen, who was added as a cover before the Newlands Test, is lost.

A statement from Cricket South Africa said: "The selection panel is emphasizing the importance of playing time for players who do not start and prefer to be available for their teams to help boost the competition. They will join the national team if and when necessary. "

South Africa's captain, Faf du Plessis, will lead an unchanged team for the third round at Port Elizabeth

The selection means that the Proteas will lose their transformation goal: six players of color, including two black Africans, for the third consecutive test.

Captain Faf du Plessis said before the second test in Newlands that "we see no color,quot;, while head coach Mark Boucher has previously reaffirmed the broader commitment to the transformation.