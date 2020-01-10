Sofia Richie allegedly leaves family for the Kardashian clan

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

Sofia Richierelationship with Scott Disick It is getting even stronger and that means it spends a lot of time with the Kardashians. Apparently, that makes Sofia realize that she has found comfort and fame in them instead of her own family, which includes her famous father. Lionel richie.

"He barely saw them during the holidays and is breaking their hearts, especially Lionel, who now acknowledges that he lost Sofia in the Kardashian clan until he grows up and regains his senses," a source tells Radar Online.

In addition, the source continues by saying that Scott is "a fan of control and fully organizes his social calendar, which revolves around what Kris wants them to do and leaves little or no space for their own people."

"If Kim or one of the older sisters invites Sofia anywhere, she leaves everyone else, including her family, like a hot potato," the source added. "She is not very popular among the Richies at the moment, but she doesn't seem to care."

Noting that Sofia, who recently debuted on "keeping up with the Kardashians"," she is so addicted to fame and when she ran to him after realizing that she was going to lose her contract of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," the informant added, "It just can't stand being irrelevant."

According to rumors, Sofia's sister, 38. Nicole Richie tried to warn him to go away Kourtney Kardashianis ex. Nicole allegedly also questioned Scott's true intentions, 36. "Nicole is trying her best to keep her sister away from Scott because she thinks Scott is using Sofia to return to Kourtney for leaving him for Younes [Benjima]," the source shared.

"Nicole believes that Sofia is preparing for the disaster by getting involved with someone from the Kardashian clan," the source added. "She doesn't want her sister to end up with a broken heart, but she knows it's only a matter of time before she fucks her."

Meanwhile, Lionel supposedly believed Sofia's romance with him "Flip it like Disick"Star was just a" phase. "