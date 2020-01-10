Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell, receives homophobic comments while showing his feminine side

Instagram

Snoop's second son who left football for fashion causes a stir on the Internet, as homophobes attack him for rocking a pink blouse adorned with a flower.

Snoop Doggson of Cordell C. Broadus It caused a stir on the Internet with its modeling images. The man who will turn 23 next month showed his feminine side while balancing makeup, an earring and a pink blouse adorned with flowers.

Many were surprised. "Well, I'm not going to lie. This took me by surprise. It's not what I expected," said one. Another said: "Well, this is interesting."

Some suspected that it could be part of the LGBTQ community. One wrote: "Okay, leave the sisters." Another asked: "So it's bisexual?" Another perplexed individual said: "Wait … is he gay?"

Some others were not so favorable. "This seems like a disaster," criticized one. Another was enraged, "THIS IS NOT F ** KING IT! I don't know why this angered me, someone needs to call 911". Another wrote: "So high fashion means that men have to dress like women? Aw? Ok."

Some compared it to The prince. "I thought it was an old picture of Prince," wrote one. Another exclaimed: "This finger look ** gives me Prince vibes." Another complained, "Why aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan

"Better than sitting in a corner selling drugs and killing people," an individual jumped in his defense. Another shared something similar: "If you are happy and confident in what you do, I am happy to fire you."

A more positive comment for Cordell said: "Yesss Queen," "The first word that came to mind was shameless," "It's still good!" and "Are you all homophobic in these comments too? It's not cute."

Cordell used to play football. He was a great recipient of the UCLA Bruins before resigning to pursue his modeling career. He said in 2015: "I played soccer for my father because I thought that was the only way he would love me and be part of my life. It took me 12 years to realize that he loves Cordell Broadus, the person, not Cordell Broadus, the soccer player … The best day of my life was when I heard those exact words. "

He said in a 2017 interview that "she only feels comfortable with the clothes she chooses and wears her with confidence because once she feels well, everyone else will see her."

Cordell is Snoop's second son with his wife Shante Monique Broadus. The rapper shares another Corde son and a Cori daughter with Shante. He also has a son, Julian, born a year after Cordell, from a relationship with Laurie Holmond.

Cordell has a daughter with his girlfriend Phia Barragan. "He said his first word yesterday," the proud father revealed in October 2019. "He said happy day @bosslady_ent that he loves you the moon and his back," he added, referring to his mother Shante.