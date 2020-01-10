Sheff United 1 – 0 West Ham

%MINIFYHTML8fd3d63e86d83261891ce727815b1c059% %MINIFYHTML8fd3d63e86d83261891ce727815b1c0510%





Oliver McBurnie celebrates his goal against West Ham

Substitute goalkeeper David Martin's mistake was attacked by Oli McBurnie for the only goal, as Sheff United won 1-0 against West Ham on Friday night.

Martin, who had replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski before halftime, lost a direct shot to John Fleck eight minutes after halftime, and the Scot tied his compatriot McBurnie to group him in the first game.

The new head of West Ham, David Moyes, would have been happy with the efforts of his players until that moment; the first half failed to produce a target shot from either side, but the Hammers had approached when Felipe Anderson missed the far post from a good position.

But with the advantage of the goal and the presentation of Lys Mousset after an hour, the Blades could have added their advantage and Martin was redeemed by his previous mistake to avoid a low effort by the Frenchman with a good stop.

It took the Hammers until minute 77 to take a significant save from Dean Henderson from Manuel Lanzini's free kick, and they thought they had won a last-minute equalizer when Robert Snodgrass made an effort at the near post, but was overturned by VAR to a handball in the preparation of Declan Rice.

That decision means they remain in 16th place, while the Blades rise above Manchester United in fifth place, although they have played one more game than all the teams below them.

