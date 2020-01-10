Sharon Osbourne responds to rumors that Ozzy is in & # 39; Deathbed & # 39;

WENN / Lia Toby

Rejecting speculation, Sharon then shared a hilarious test, ensuring that the former Black Sabbath leader had no trouble recognizing his wife for 37 years.

Sharon osbourne has broken her silence at the speculation that her husband Ozzy Osbourne It's on his "deathbed." On the January 10 episode of "The conversation", Sharon brought the subject to discussion as co-host Jeannie Mai He posed the question that said: "Has anyone ever criticized you without knowing all the facts?"

Later, the 67-year-old woman revealed that she could relate totally to her because of the rumors "that said Ozzy is on her deathbed" and that she could barely recognize her. Rejecting speculation, Sharon then shared a hilarious test, ensuring that the first Black saturday The leader had no trouble recognizing Sharon.

"Well, he knows me enough to tell me to shut up," Sharon said, causing his co-hosts to laugh. Imitating her husband's voice "I am an irritated husband," Sharon exclaimed: "Shut up, I'm watching my war movie!"

He also shared on his Instagram account a photo of her having dinner with her "husband" in October. The image showed the couple closing their lips in a restaurant.

It was nice to see Sharon have a cheerful attitude despite Ozzy's serious health problems. "He, at the beginning of the year, had a serious flu that turned into bronchitis, which went to pneumonia," Sharon shared in the talk show in April 2019. "And then, when he had the flu, he left the hospital and had a serious accident at home. He fell and fell in the middle of the night. "

She went on to say that the fall caused the rock star "to injure her back, neck and shoulders again" and that "all the metal rods and everything that was put on her body were evicted." However, Sharon assured fans that time, saying that her 37-year-old husband was "fine" and "great."