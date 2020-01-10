Seth Rogen is being compared to a dog and could not feel more flattered

Seth Rogen I could not be happier to be compared to a dog.
Thursday Pregnant star led to Twitter react after the internet compared him to an adorable puppy named Nori. Comparisons started earlier this week when the Twitter account @ 41strange He posted a photo of the Aussiepoo that seems to smile at the camera.
"Just look at his eyes and smile," said the caption.
Since it came up on Wednesday, Nori's photo has gone viral, and many social media users have noted that it looks like Rogen. After seeing the photo, Rogen turned to social networks to post a hilarious response.
"I've been tagged by dozens of people who say I look like this dog and couldn't be more flattered," the 37-year-old actor tweeted.
After seeing Rogen's response, Nori turned to Instagram Story to write: "Hey! @Sethrogen thinks we're twins."
Nori, who will celebrate his birthday later this month, has become a big star on Instagram, his @norichiban account currently has more than 16,000 followers.
Nori's humans, Tiffany and Kevin, recently talked about their beloved puppy in Seattle refined.
"Nori is very sweet," Tiffany shared. "He wants to be friends with everyone, all dogs and all humans."
"What we receive the most comments are his eyes. People feel that the eyes and the smile are what make him have human traits," Kevin told the media. "He is a very smiling dog and his eyes have not changed since he was a puppy."
Nori lives in the Seattle area with his brother, Boba, a mixture of Shih Tzu and Yorkie.
Too cute! Check out Nori's adorable photo above!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLe7eae1384b1ea537838b4366a912b9619%