Seth Rogen is being compared to a dog and could not feel more flattered

Seth Rogen I could not be happier to be compared to a dog.

Thursday Pregnant star led to Twitter react after the internet compared him to an adorable puppy named Nori. Comparisons started earlier this week when the Twitter account @ 41strange He posted a photo of the Aussiepoo that seems to smile at the camera.

"Just look at his eyes and smile," said the caption.

Since it came up on Wednesday, Nori's photo has gone viral, and many social media users have noted that it looks like Rogen. After seeing the photo, Rogen turned to social networks to post a hilarious response.

"I've been tagged by dozens of people who say I look like this dog and couldn't be more flattered," the 37-year-old actor tweeted.

After seeing Rogen's response, Nori turned to Instagram Story to write: "Hey! @Sethrogen thinks we're twins."

Nori, who will celebrate his birthday later this month, has become a big star on Instagram, his @norichiban account currently has more than 16,000 followers.