Selena Gomez says she will never make spicy music videos again – Here's why!

Selena Gomez no longer plans to express her sexual side in any of her future music videos! This is why!

The singer has tried before, with videos like Hands to Myself, but fans should not wait for her to release something similar!

Yesterday, during his iHeartRadio album launch party, he did a "questions and answers,quot; session with JoJo Wright of KIIS FM.

That was when he opened up on Hands to Myself and making music videos that are more racist.

The reason he talked about it was that at some point during the party, the video began to play and Selena couldn't help but shrink since her six-year-old sister, Gracie, was also in the audience.

This made Selena promise that she would never make an overly sexual video again, arguing that they are not "necessary,quot; anyway.

‘I didn't know you were going to play the video. My sister is here. I told my sister that I will no longer make videos like that. It is not really necessary, in my opinion, "he said.

Nowadays, instead of trying to be provocative when it comes to combining underwear, Selena focuses solely on making her music raw and personal, something that is not easy at all!

In fact, during a previous interview with iHeartRadio, he admitted that making his new album, titled "Rare," was a "nightmare."

‘It has taken a couple of years, and the things that started in the beginning are still solid and part of my record, and then some came naturally and just … it was easy. I mean, I shouldn't say that. It was actually a kind of nightmare, but it was very easy for me when I simply sat down with the records and said, "This is exactly how it should sound." So, the others are simply different and fun. "

She went on to explain that "it's about vulnerability, it's about strength, having fun, not being left in this dark place, because I tend to do it a lot." And I've improved over time, understanding that it's okay to feel it, but actually staying in it and then getting back up is one of the most rewarding processes. "



