Selena Gomez rules out making a music video & # 39; overtly sexual & # 39; for fear of shaming the young sister

The singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He will no longer make any smoking music video after previously undressing in his clip & # 39; Hands to Myself & # 39; because he worries that his brother is ashamed.

Selena Gomez He has promised not to make more "openly sexual" music videos because he doesn't want to embarrass his younger sister.

The star appears almost naked in the risen clip for her 2016 hit "Hands to Myself," but said she has no plans to recreate the appearance after the footage was played at the singer's iHeartRadio album release party for his new album Rare on Thursday, January. 9 of 2020.

Speaking to KIIS FM, Selena admitted that she was embarrassed because her six-year-old sister Gracie was in the audience and confessed: "I didn't know you were going to play the video. My sister is here …"

"I told my sister that I won't make videos like that anymore. In my opinion, it's not really necessary."

Selena's new record fell on Friday, and the singer of "Lose You to Love Me" admitted that she was delighted that fans finally heard the collection.

"HERE IS! My album is officially in the universe … thanks for the souls that worked on this with me," she wrote on Instagram next to a click of herself holding a CD dopy. "It's yours now. I hope you like it."