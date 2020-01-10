Selena Gomez reveals the main & # 39; & # 39; problem & # 39; & # 39; with dating another celebrity

4CRNS / BACKGRID
Watch it now! Selena Gomez It is becoming personal.
The 27-year-old singer, who has just released her latest album, Rare, is opening up about his love life and the inspiration behind his new music. In a sincere interview sitting with Zane Lowe In New Music Daily today on Apple Music Beats 1, Gomez was asked about public appointments. In his response, the Disney student, who had a long term with Justin Bieber and was linked to WeekendHe explained that there is a "problem,quot; with dating a fellow celeb.
"If I can be honest, it's so cliché, it's just that everyone goes out with everyone," Gomez told Lowe. "It always seems to be inside a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You want someone to understand what you're going through. You almost want a creativity counterpart too, and it's interesting and fun."
But, as Gomez explained, you end up "having a relationship for people,quot; and "not even for you."
"There is almost this point where it's like, & # 39; Oh, we're letting know we're together & # 39;" said Gomez. "You just have to decide, within our world, if it's for you or for the show."
In his interview with Lowe, Gomez also talked about the main single from his new album, "Lose You to Love Me." The song, Gomez's first number one hit, addresses his relationship with Bieber and how he "replaced,quot; his relationship so quickly. As the fans of the stars will know, Gomez and Bieber separated for the last time in March 2018. After their separation, the "Boyfriend,quot; singer continued to rekindle their romance with Hailey Bieber, who is now his wife.
After launching "Lose You to Love Me,quot;, Gomez received such a positive response that made her have a moment of "aha."
"When that happened, I had a moment in which I said: & # 39; I fully understand & # 39;" Gomez told Lowe. "The agony, the confusion, the doubt, all that wrapped in that song. That was a time when I got it, I needed it, I went through that for something like that, for other people."
You can hear more from Gomez about his new album in the previous interview!
Rare It's out now.
