Selena Gomez reveals the main & # 39; & # 39; problem & # 39; & # 39; with dating another celebrity

Watch it now! Selena Gomez It is becoming personal.

The 27-year-old singer, who has just released her latest album, Rare, is opening up about his love life and the inspiration behind his new music. In a sincere interview sitting with Zane Lowe In New Music Daily today on Apple Music Beats 1, Gomez was asked about public appointments. In his response, the Disney student, who had a long term with Justin Bieber and was linked to WeekendHe explained that there is a "problem,quot; with dating a fellow celeb.

"If I can be honest, it's so cliché, it's just that everyone goes out with everyone," Gomez told Lowe. "It always seems to be inside a little bubble, and it's because it's safe, right? You want someone to understand what you're going through. You almost want a creativity counterpart too, and it's interesting and fun."

But, as Gomez explained, you end up "having a relationship for people,quot; and "not even for you."