Selena Gomez reveals new tattoo inspired by her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez She is giving fans a "weird,quot; look of a special ink that represents the day a friend helped save her life.
The 27-year-old pop singer revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat the complications of lupus, an autoimmune disease she first revealed she had in 2015. At the end of December, she said in an interview with Capital FM radio in the United Kingdom that had made a tattoo of the date of his surgery. He also said that his friend and kidney donor, France Raisa, has the same ink.
On Friday, Selena posted behind-the-scenes photos of herself filming her new music video, "Rare," and part of the tattoo is seen on her arm. He shows a six, which suggests that his kidney transplant was performed in the month of June.
"Rare,quot; is the main song of his new album, which was also released early Friday. Selena, who has several tattoos, talked about the record in a Twitter question and answer session with fans.
When asked to describe the album in three words, she tweeted, "Honest, motivating and uplifting."
Selena said in the fan Q,amp;A Rare The most important message is "self love, acceptance and empowerment."
The album contains the previously released singles, "Lose You to Love Me,quot; and "Look at Her Now,quot;. Many believe it is about her ex boyfriend Justin Bieber.
"I'm not a victim … but I don't act the way I need to keep getting discouraged about the things I've done," Selena said of the first single, speaking at her iHeartRadio album release party on Thursday.
She said she thought her song "Vulnerable,quot; was the most powerful song on the album.
"Vulnerability is strength, it is not something that weakens you at all," he said. "I love this song and I love how it makes you feel."
"I think all I want for this record is for people to make it their own … for people to turn these messages into something great," he told the crowd. "I wanted to be the voice of people who had the same type of pain or experiences that I had."
