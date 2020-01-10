Selena Gomez reveals new tattoo inspired by her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez She is giving fans a "weird,quot; look of a special ink that represents the day a friend helped save her life.

The 27-year-old pop singer revealed in September 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat the complications of lupus, an autoimmune disease she first revealed she had in 2015. At the end of December, she said in an interview with Capital FM radio in the United Kingdom that had made a tattoo of the date of his surgery. He also said that his friend and kidney donor, France Raisa, has the same ink.

On Friday, Selena posted behind-the-scenes photos of herself filming her new music video, "Rare," and part of the tattoo is seen on her arm. He shows a six, which suggests that his kidney transplant was performed in the month of June.

"Rare,quot; is the main song of his new album, which was also released early Friday. Selena, who has several tattoos, talked about the record in a Twitter question and answer session with fans.