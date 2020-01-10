Selena Gomez explains what is wrong with dating a celebrity partner

During a new conversation with Zane Lowe about New Music Daily today on Apple Music Beats 1, Selena Gomez sat down with the host and explained why dating another celebrity can be quite problematic. In the middle of promoting your new album, Rare, The star talked about her love life as well as her muse to make and record music.

Selena, the Disney student, dated Justin Bieber for years and also had a relationship with The Weeknd. In other words, Selena has experience and not only says conjecture. Gomez told Lowe that everything seemed like a great "cliché," "because everyone goes out with everyone."

Gomez explained to the host that dating another celebrity is comfortable because everyone is in the same bubble. The star admitted that part of that appealed to him, that a companion star can understand the unique problems that come with the unique position: that of being a celebrity.

It's good to have a creative counterpart too, the singer added. On the other hand, Selena started, when she goes out with a celebrity, it's like you're in a relationship for the public and not for you.

Gomez fans know that their personal relationships are often in the headlines. For that reason, it is not difficult to understand why his last single was so successful. During the same interview, Gomez also talked about his new song, "Lose You To Love Me."

Reportedly, the song, which was his first number one hit, addresses his romance with Bieber, who was able to get a new girlfriend, who later became his fiancee, and then shortly after. As the fans of the star know, Justin and Hailey Baldwin began dating shortly after Gomez and Bieber separated in March 2018.

According to Selena, after launching "Lose You To Love Me," she had an epiphany, especially after the overwhelmingly positive reception she received. The singer and songwriter explained that she realized that it was necessary for her to go through that; In other words, it was for "other people."

As previously reported, Justin and Selena separated last year. the Purpose The artist later married Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Baldwin Bieber, through the acquisition of a legal marriage certificate, in September 2018. Just last year, Hailey and Justin had the official ceremony in front of family and friends.



