Selena Gomez Brands' new album A & # 39; Nightmare to Deal With & # 39;

WENN / Sheri Determan

In a new interview about & # 39; Rare & # 39; with Spotify, the creator of hits & # 39; Come and Get It & # 39; Remember how her health problems took her drastically to another place in terms of creative ideas for her new recordings.

Up News Info –

Selena Gomez she endured a "nightmare" process to complete her new album because her health problems led her to repeatedly return to the drawing board.

"Rare" hits retailers on Friday (January 10), and the pop star admits that it will take a long time to launch, because he initially thought he was ready to share the new material with fans two years ago.

However, the hit creator "Come and Get It" found herself wanting to constantly renew and update the songs she had recorded to reflect the things she was experiencing in her personal life, including her various health difficulties, which led her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017 as a result of your battle against lupus, and seek professional help for your mental health.

In a new interview with Spotify, he said: "Honestly, this album was a kind of nightmare to try, but in the best possible way."

"I thought I was as ready (to release the album) as, two years ago … I had compiled all these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved every year."

"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so it would take me somewhere else (creatively)."

Selena, 27, used last year to focus on her personal well-being, and now she couldn't be more proud of her work on "Rare."

"Then, suddenly, I found this healing and saw something bigger than I thought it was," he shared. "And I think that also added (a) the whole end of the album."

<br />

"Rare" marks Selena's first album in five years, after "Revival" of 2015.