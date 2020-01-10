Selena Gomez & # 39; s Rare Album Decoded Lyrics: Justin Bieber and more

Selena Gomez Has returned. The 27-year-old singer released her long-awaited new album Rare on Friday, January 10, and she fulfills her promise that the new music would be a vulnerable look at her feelings in the last four years. (She released her last solo album, Renaissance, in 2015.)

The star's album consists of 13 songs, two of which, "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Look At Her Now," were released consecutively in the fall of 2019. Throughout the album, the singer sings about the trust, self-awareness, honesty, mental health, vulnerability and self-esteem, and his previously published singles are not the only ones that seem to be about his ex Justin Bieber.

She begins the album with the main song "Rare,quot;. In an interview with Spotify, the singer revealed the inspiration behind the title.

"I felt that it was me if that made sense," Gomez said. "Obviously, I've had a lot of self-esteem problems in the past. I still fight with confidence and you know, it's going to be something I'm always working on. Rare made me feel amazing. That name was so important to me at the time I was I listened ".