Selena Gomez & # 39; s Rare Album Decoded Lyrics: Justin Bieber and more

Selena Gomez Has returned. The 27-year-old singer released her long-awaited new album Rare on Friday, January 10, and she fulfills her promise that the new music would be a vulnerable look at her feelings in the last four years. (She released her last solo album, Renaissance, in 2015.)
The star's album consists of 13 songs, two of which, "Lose You To Love Me,quot; and "Look At Her Now," were released consecutively in the fall of 2019. Throughout the album, the singer sings about the trust, self-awareness, honesty, mental health, vulnerability and self-esteem, and his previously published singles are not the only ones that seem to be about his ex Justin Bieber.
She begins the album with the main song "Rare,quot;. In an interview with Spotify, the singer revealed the inspiration behind the title.
"I felt that it was me if that made sense," Gomez said. "Obviously, I've had a lot of self-esteem problems in the past. I still fight with confidence and you know, it's going to be something I'm always working on. Rare made me feel amazing. That name was so important to me at the time I was I listened ".
Now, let's analyze the Rare lyrics. We must?
1. "Rare,quot;: Gomez opens his album with the main song. In him, he's basically telling a lover: "Boy, don't you know how good you have it with me?" It is a reminder to herself (and to all women) that being with them is a gift.
The first words he sings on the album are: "Baby / You've been very distant from me lately / And lately / I don't even want to call you baby."
Then he laments the future he saw them having together. "He saw us grow old (older) / toast toast in the toaster," he sings. "My ambitions were too high / Waiting for you above (Above) / Why do you act as if I were not there? / Baby, right now you feel."
In the choir, she asks the big question. "It feels like you don't care / Why don't you recognize that I'm so weird? / Always there / You don't do the same for me, that's not fair / I don't have everything / I & # 39; I don't mean to say / But I know I'm special (Very special), yes / And I bet there's someone else out there / To tell me I'm weird / To make me feel weird. "
2. "Dance again,quot;: In this song, the break is done, she has cried and now is the time to have fun. He tries to get up and return to the world without apologizing after the breakup, knowing that he will probably get hurt again, but feeling so good now that his ex is gone that he doesn't care. It's also about feeling safe after the break knowing that he was honest, open and vulnerable with his lover.
While Gomez sings, "Happiness is not something you sit and expect / Confidence is throwing your heart through each brick wall,quot;
In the second verse, she praises her vulnerability. As she states, "Vulnerable is not easy / Believe me / But I go there / It is as if I were 10 feet tall / I am out of the weight of my shoulders."
In the choir, it feels good. "I start the rhythm / All the trauma is in remission / No, I don't need permission," he sings. "It feels like this, it feels so, it feels so good to dance again / It feels so, it feels so, it feels so good to dance again / With my naked emotions I will come in / With everything / Dance again / It feels so, it feels so, it feels so good. "
3. "Look at her now,quot;: If "Dance Again,quot; is the previous game, "Look At Her Now,quot; is the party. While singing: "At first I was sad, but now I'm glad I dodged a bullet."
4. "Lose me to love me,quot;: The first song released from the album (and Gomez's first hit number 1), this song is about the self-awareness that comes from being on the other side of a breakup. You have processed everything and can take an objective look at everything you have learned. It is widely believed that it is Bieber, as she sings about being quickly replaced by Hailey Bieber after his brief reconciliation in 2018.
"I gave everything and everyone knows it / You knocked me down and now it shows," Gomez sings. "In two months you replaced us / Just like it was easy / You made me think I deserved it / In the midst of healing."
5. "Ring,quot;: This song is about, well, feeling warm. It's a kind of unwavering trust, "I'm hot and everyone loves me." A mood.
"Everyone in your feelings, honey, everything in me," he sings. "I'm one in a billion, baby, don't you agree?"
As he continues, "Obviously, you know, I am aware of that / I am breaking hearts as a heart attack / I have it right where the carat is."
6. "Vulnerable,quot;: Vulnerable seems to be about The Biebs. It seems that this song represents Gomez's internal dialogue about returning with the "Sorry,quot; singer. Basically she asks herself: "If we try this again, will it end badly like all the other times?" Finally, he decides that it is better to try than to wonder what it could have been.
As Gomez asks: "If I show you all my demons / And we dive into the deepest / Would we crash and burn as usual? / Would I tell you all my secrets / Wrap your arms around my weakness / If I were the only other option is letting go / I will remain vulnerable. "
7. "People you know,quot;: With its location directly after "Vulnerable,quot;, it seems that this song is about her realizing that it was not the right move to try again with her ex.
"So many wasted (wasted)," he sings. "Nights with (Nights with you) (You) / I could still try it (Try it) / I hate, I wish I could get it back because / We used to be close, but people can go / From people you know to people you don't know / And what else It hurts that people can go / From people you know to people you don't know. "
8. "Let Me Get Me,quot;: This clue is about breaking break habits. In it, he basically reveals that he is only repeating the same thoughts over and over again, and now he realizes that he needs a break to break loose.
"Without self-sabotage, without letting my thoughts run," he sings. "Me and the spiral are over / Burn this camouflage that I have been wearing for months / Tryna left me a little happy for once."
9. "Crowded room (feat. 6LACK)": This track releases the first feature of the album. It's about trying to date new people. She is interested, but still worried about how she is going. Anyway, it feels good for now.
10. "A little crazy,quot;: Another song that seems to be about Bieber. It's about blaming men when they do things to drive a woman crazy, then call his crazy in response.
"Hey, you're the one who started talking to me," he sings. "I made the move, he asked me to be your baby / And now you're treating me like I'm crazy / You're crazy."
In the chorus, she delivers this epic burn: "I think you're a little crazy / And not the good guy, baby / Because you're acting super bleak / You know it, you know it / You've been dodging the phone calling lately / But you still send me Text messages, & # 39; Baby & # 39; / Yes, I think you're a little crazy / You know it, you know it / You've been lying just for fun / Luckily, there's no harm done / But now I see you're a little crazy / You know it, you know it. "
11. "Fun,quot;: In this song, Gomez just seeks to have fun with someone new. There is no serious relationship for her at this time. "It may not be you," he sings, "but you seem funny."
12. "I cut you,quot;: This is where he decides that he no longer spends time thinking about Bieber. She gave it all, and now her lease on her head is up. She is cutting off Turkey's thoughts with a firm resolve.
In the lyrics, he notes "1460 days,quot; of his life, that is, the four years since his last album.
While singing, "And I could tell you that while I'm drunk, yes / The truth is that I think I've had enough / Professionally playing with my confidence / How could I confuse that shit for love?"
13. "A sweeter place,quot; (Feat. Kid Cudi): The last song on the album is about Gomez's leap of fame. He took the time to reconnect with himself, recover and breathe without the pressure of fame.
"Ooh, you really want to know where I've been all this time," he sings to fans. "So let me tell you / Ooh, I put two feet on the ground and felt what reality is like / How it was / Living outside the scene, in nature / Learning to breathe / Up in the clouds, away from the crowds / I can't believe that I can be loud / Holding my hands in the dark and knowing that my heart is allowed / Allowed. "
Gomez has clearly lived a lot in the last four years, and Rare It's about everything you've learned.
