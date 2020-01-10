Selena Gomez: & # 39; I'm done making sexy videos! & # 39;

Pop star, Selena Gomez has revealed that she will no longer be making sexy music videos.

During the release party of the iHeartRadio album, her sassy 2016 "Hands to Myself,quot; music video was heard, and Selena was horrified when her half-sister Gracie, six, was in the audience.

"I didn't know you were going to play the video. My sister is here," Selena said according to HollywoodLife. "I told my sister [Gracie] that I won't make videos like that anymore. It's not really necessary, in my opinion."

But Selena is eager for her fans to review her new RARE project.

"It really surprised me, some of the things I could be a part of. So, it's about vulnerability, it's about strength, having fun, not allowing myself to stay in a dark place, because I tend to do it a lot. If something happens, I tend to sit on it. And I have improved over time [by] understanding that it is okay to feel it, but actually staying in it and getting up again is one of the most rewarding processes, "he said.