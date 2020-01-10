Home Entertainment Selena Gomez: & # 39; I'm done making sexy videos! & #...

Selena Gomez: & # 39; I'm done making sexy videos! & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
Pop star, Selena Gomez has revealed that she will no longer be making sexy music videos.

During the release party of the iHeartRadio album, her sassy 2016 "Hands to Myself,quot; music video was heard, and Selena was horrified when her half-sister Gracie, six, was in the audience.

"I didn't know you were going to play the video. My sister is here," Selena said according to HollywoodLife. "I told my sister [Gracie] that I won't make videos like that anymore. It's not really necessary, in my opinion."

