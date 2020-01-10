See Dan and Eugene Levy Joke The co-star of Schitt & # 39; s Creek Annie Murphy

Dan levy Y Eugene Levy served as guest hosts on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show and I decided to make a little joke on his Schitt & # 39; s Creek co-star Annie Murphy.

This marked the first appearance on the 33-year-old actress' talk show, and the father and son duo wanted it to be more memorable.

Then, they installed hidden cameras in the dressing room of the Alexis Rose star and sent the writer of DeGeneres, Bente, to speak with her. Little did Annie know, Dan and Eugene were feeding Bente's lines through a hidden microphone.

Bente told Annie that he was basically her personal assistant during the day and asked if there was anything he could do for her. However, things changed quickly after Bente began to get comfortable in Annie's dressing room and began asking personal questions about her co-stars. He even judged the outfit Annie brought for the show and asked if he could bring his family members to hang out.