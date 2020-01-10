Scott Disick swears by this lip balm

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

You may not think immediately Scott Disick as a lip care guru, but that may have to change!

In an interview with The Strategist, from New York magazine, about things you can't live without, number 1 on your list is Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, SPF 20 broad-spectrum sunscreen. " I've used the Eight Hour Cream balm lip forever, "he tells the magazine.

%MINIFYHTMLef48b1a6629d3908269943e079ba9b3911% %MINIFYHTMLef48b1a6629d3908269943e079ba9b3912%

How did you find out? "I'm pretty sure I stole one of Kourtney (Kardashian) years ago, and now he's always in my car, "he continues, adding that he also keeps it,quot; everywhere, "even next to his bed and near his sink. According to Lord Disick," it feels more luxurious than a ChapStick regular. The smell and taste are good, and it's a good product in general. "