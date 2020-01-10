Scott Disick swears by this lip balm

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
You may not think immediately Scott Disick as a lip care guru, but that may have to change!
In an interview with The Strategist, from New York magazine, about things you can't live without, number 1 on your list is Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, SPF 20 broad-spectrum sunscreen. " I've used the Eight Hour Cream balm lip forever, "he tells the magazine.
How did you find out? "I'm pretty sure I stole one of Kourtney (Kardashian) years ago, and now he's always in my car, "he continues, adding that he also keeps it,quot; everywhere, "even next to his bed and near his sink. According to Lord Disick," it feels more luxurious than a ChapStick regular. The smell and taste are good, and it's a good product in general. "
Elizabeth Arden says the formula includes eight essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals combined with advanced broad-spectrum sun protection. Did the end result? You get soft, smooth and healthy lips that are protected from the damage associated with UVA / UVB rays.
And if reviews are an indication, this could be the lip balm you've been looking for all your life. "I love this product and I will use it forever, I love it!" says an enthusiastic critic. On the other hand, "I've tried so many brands and this is one of the ones that keep me from now until my lips don't kiss anymore, which won't happen in the short term."
Sounds good to us! Take a tube of yours underneath and relax those dry winter lips!
