Sarah Paulson will return to & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; in season 10

During the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association, the original star of the successful FX anthology series points out that showrunner Ryan Murphy has given his approval to share the news.

Sarah Paulson is returning to "American horror story"after staying out in his last season.

The actress appeared in the first eight installments of the successful FX anthology series, but skipped "American Horror Story: 1984" last year (2019), marking the first series without any original cast members.

While fans lamented the star's absence, Sarah told US Weekly during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, January 9 that she will definitely return for next season later this year.

"I asked Ryan (Murphy, showrunner), & # 39; If you asked me the question, could you say I would come back? & # 39; and he said: & # 39; Yes, you could say & # 39;. Then, yes, I will return to & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; "he said.

However, the star admitted that she is not sure what her exact role will be, but insisted that she will be in front and center.

"I have no idea what it will be," he confessed, before joking, "I will not return as a guest party. I would be a central character."

Sarah previously told TV Guide that she would only return to the show if her original star partner Evan Peters, which also skipped the ninth season, was returning, which led fans to assume that it will also return for more action.

The news comes after it was confirmed that the program was renewed for at least three other seasons, with series 11, 12 and 13 confirmed.