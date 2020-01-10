



Sam Underhill has won 15 games with England since signing with Bath de Ospreys in 2017

England's flank, Sam Underhill, has signed a contract extension with the side of the Gallagher Premier League, Bath.

The 23-year-old, who started the World Cup final against South Africa in November, has signed a new three-year contract.

The Max Wright center and prostitute Jack Walker also received new offers of the same duration.

Underhill signed with Ospreys in 2017 and has won 15 games with England.

"I am delighted to have re-signed with the club," Underhill told the official Bath website. "It's a club that has a lot of potential. It has been a new setup this year, and I was impressed how everything is gelling together."

"We have a very young team with great potential, and we have a long way to go, but that is something we expect and I really want to be part of it."

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper added: "Sam has developed with us and has become one of the best flankers in the world, reaching a World Cup final and acting."

"It combines that with the attributes, attitudes and behaviors of Jack Walker and Max Wright, and it is these types of players and this type of commitment that will allow us to become the team we know we are capable of being."