Salman Khan announces his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan gave his fans a big surprise today by announcing his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. There was a lot of speculation about his next project and today Salman decided to end that by confirming his next movie on social networks.

The superstar turned to Twitter and wrote: "Announcing my next movie … KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI … HISTORY AND PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA … DIRECTED BY FARHAD SAMJI … EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @ farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial ".

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who has directed comedies such as Entertainment and Housefull 4 in the past. While we still don't know much about the movie, people predict that he will be a total artist.

Currently, Salman is filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will hit Eid screens this year. The film will face at the box office with Akshay Kumar and the protagonist of Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb.

