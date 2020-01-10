Salman Khan announces his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan gave his fans a big surprise today by announcing his next movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. There was a lot of speculation about his next project and today Salman decided to end that by confirming his next movie on social networks.

The superstar turned to Twitter and wrote: "Announcing my next movie … KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI … HISTORY AND PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA … DIRECTED BY FARHAD SAMJI … EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @ farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial ".

Announcing my next movie … KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI …

HISTORY AND PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED BY FARHAD SAMJI … %MINIFYHTMLe2b83a524e9b3b1a854716e8704c649f11% %MINIFYHTMLe2b83a524e9b3b1a854716e8704c649f12% EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial – Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who has directed comedies such as Entertainment and Housefull 4 in the past. While we still don't know much about the movie, people predict that he will be a total artist.

Currently, Salman is filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will hit Eid screens this year. The film will face at the box office with Akshay Kumar and the protagonist of Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb.