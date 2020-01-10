Ryan Christie: The Celtic midfielder committed an act of & # 39; brutality & # 39; against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML479e1387c6c16fb37ad19dfaacff89329% %MINIFYHTML479e1387c6c16fb37ad19dfaacff893210%

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie was ejected for two games after an incident with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos at Celtic Park





Ryan Christie received a two-party ban on violent behavior against Alfredo Morelos

Ryan Christie was deemed to have committed a deliberate act of "brutality,quot;

against Alfredo Morelos in the incident that caused a two-party ban on the

Celtic midfielder

The Scottish Football Association has published written reasons for Christie to be found guilty of violent behavior against the Rangers striker.

Christie caught Morelos in the groin area with his hand after the Rangers striker had overtaken him in his team's 2-1 victory at Celtic Park on December 29.

The SFA compliance officer, Clare Whyte, considered that Christie had "deliberately committed a violent act by which he hit an opponent in the groin, with excessive force when he did not defy the ball."

Christie faced Morelos during the Rangers 2-1 victory at Celtic Park

"It was claimed that it was not a reflex action or an unintended consequence," the story of the fast track court continued.

Christie received a complaint notification from the SFA after party officials confirmed that they had not seen the alleged act at that time.

The bill added: "Given the sensitivity of the body area attacked by the alleged party, the compliance officer described the act as one that involves brutality and also claimed that this was manifestly evident from the available video of the incident.

Celtic captain Scott Brown says the SFA's decision to ban Ryan Christie for two games is 'ridiculous'

"The three former party officials, after reviewing the video, confirmed separately that the alleged act amounted to a crime of expulsion for violent behavior. Two of these former party officials believed that the brutality was also evident."

Christie defended himself by video link from the Celtic training camp in Dubai, but the three-person panel found the accusations of the compliance officer verified.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard thinks it makes no sense to take out the 'violin' about decisions in Scottish football, but believes that VAR could help the referees

The Scottish international, who is recovering from minor groin surgery, will miss the Scottish Cup clash against Partick Thistle and a Ladbrokes Premier League match with Kilmarnock due to his ban.

He will also play a league game against Ross County because it was his second expulsion offense of the season.