Russell Westbrook says the return to Oklahoma City made him feel "as if he were at home,quot; | NBA News

Russell Westbrook said the enthusiastic reception he received from Thunder fans on his return to Oklahoma City made him "feel like he was home."

Oklahoma City ruined Westbrook's return to the arena where he became MVP of the league and twice a scoring champion for the Thunder before being traded to the Houston Rockets last summer by Chris Paul and draft picks.

Westbrook scored a total of 34 points, but the Thunder achieved a resounding victory of 113-92.















2:44



Russell Westbrook received an emotional and enthusiastic welcome on his return to Oklahoma City



Thunder fans remember Westbrook as the star he stayed after Kevin Durant left the then Golden State in 2016, and they filled him with thanks before the game.

There was a tribute video, then loud cheers when it was presented with enthusiasm, in the same way as a local Thunder player. The crowd stood up, cheered loudly and even sang "M-V-P,quot; as the announcer advanced on other players.

Westbrook even ran to a corner of the court and urged the crowd before the warning, just as he did when he played for the Thunder.

"Some things cannot be expressed in words," said Westbrook.

"I've been here for so long and so many great memories, great people. The best fans in the world because they come with him, and they came with him tonight."

"The organization does an amazing job of making you feel at home and I felt at home."

















0:11



Chris Paul joined Isaiah Hartenstein before scoring with a tray during the Thunder's victory over the Rockets



"The energy was incredible," Paul said. "Our first nationally televised game and Russ coming back, so we knew the crowd … I mean the crowd is always great, but we knew it was going to be a different energy tonight with Russ's first game here and I want say, you & # 39; I have to get excited during player introductions. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and I were sitting there talking about, you know, & # 39; Alright, let's do it & # 39; ".

It was a strange day for Westbrook. He said he had never seen the visiting wardrobe during his 11-year career in Oklahoma City.

It was a bit strange for him at the beginning of the game when the crowd that so often got angry was cheering for the other team during a race that put the Rockets on their heels.

"Definitely different, but once you start competing, you have a little fun," he said.

















1:53



Russell Westbrook scored 34 points on his emotional return to Oklahoma City, but could not prevent the Rockets from falling to the Thunder.



Westbrook scored 18 points in the first half, but the Thunder led 60-48 at half-time after throwing 53.8 percent from the field. The Thunder extended its lead throughout the second half. Westbrook was subtitled with 7:18 remaining.

After the game, Westbrook hugged several Thunder players, then approached and hugged Thunder owner Clay Bennett. He recognized the crowd for the last time before leaving on the opposite end of the floor from his days as a Thunder player.

















2:21



Highlights of the Houston Rockets' visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in week 12 of the NBA season



Westbrook was the last remaining player on the team that started playing in Oklahoma City in 2008 after the franchise left Seattle.

"I don't regret anything about being here in Oklahoma City," he said. "I don't regret coming back, I don't regret being here. I don't regret anything I did here. I feel like I left everything on the floor every night and did what I could for the city." "

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.