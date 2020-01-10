Rush survivors mourn the death of drummer Neil Peart

Expressing their heartbreak, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson noticed that his 67-year-old bandmate lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer.

Up News Info –

The surviving members of Rush they are leading tributes to their iconic drummer and "soul brother" Neil Peart after his death at the age of 67.

The legendary percussionist and lyricist passed away on Tuesday, January 7 after a secret battle against brain cancer, and now a singer Geddy lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson They have shared their anguish over the loss of their old friend.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of more than 45 years, Neil, lost his incredibly brave battle of three and a half years against brain cancer (Glioblastoma), "they write online.

"We ask friends, fans and media to understandably respect the need for privacy and peace of the family at this extremely painful and difficult time."

The Rush stars add: "Those who wish to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or a charity of their choice and make a donation on behalf of Neil."

"Rest in peace brother."

<br />

A lot of friends, fans and colleagues have also honored Peart on social media.

Black saturday& # 39; s Geezer Butler tweets, "It's sad to hear that Neil Peart passed away. RIP" while the beach boys& # 39; Brian Wilson "I just learned about Neil Peart's death. I feel very bad about this: I was too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and we will miss him. Love and mercy for Neil's family."

<br />

<br />

Weezer& # 39; s Patrick Wilson share, "Oh man … Neil Peart. Each drummer just ran to his team to take out (Tom Rush) Tom Sawyer. His dedication and RE-dedication to his trade is a lesson to always improve. Never be complacent. You can ALWAYS be better. RIP "

Patrick Wilson cried the death of Neil Peart.

David Ellefson paid tribute to Neil Peart.

Kenny Aronoff cried the death of Neil Peart.

"What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy and Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and the organization @rushtheband," he tweets Megadeth& # 39; s David EllefsonY John MellencampThe old drummer of a lifetime, Kenny Aronoffhe adds, "Sadly, Neil Peart passed away earlier this week. One of the best drummers of all time. One of the founding members of one of the best Rock n Roll bands of all time. Rush."