Reginae Carter announces to fans that she will be helping her mother, Toya Johnson, with the "Weight No More,quot; movement

It has already been reported that Toya Johnson is preparing for a new "session,quot; of the Weight No More movement this year. He came up with another initiative related to this project, which supports the fight against obesity and overweight, and it seems that his daughter, Reginae Carter, totally agrees.

Check out his announcement about supporting his mother below.

Jumping I will jump to help my mother in her double Dutch WNM competition "beautiful girls jump,quot; on 2/16. Leave your phones and come pick up a rope. #letsjump #wnmjumpoff #prettygirlsjump ", Nae captioned her post.

Someone wrote: "This is a nice idea that I love, I wish my students love this," and another fan said: "Good luck with this Nae, it seems so fun :)"

Apart from this, Nae has also been showing her super toned body in her social media account these days. She shared a photo in which you can see how the tones of her thighs are.

This is how she captioned the image:

‘#Ad Workouts outside ☀️ with @flattummyapp I am on day 3 of my 30-day challenge and will admit that I love the results I am seeing so far! It's crazy what a little sweat will do for you! You can literally do these workouts anytime, anywhere, download your FREE 7-day tour now. "

Fans appreciate his toned figure and some even believe that Nae should come up with some fitness equipment.

A follower said: "You could also go out with your own line of fitness equipment sis,quot; and more people agreed.

The truth is that since he broke up with YFN Lucci, Nae has been working like crazy, and it definitely shows.



