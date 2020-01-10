Reese Witherspoon returns home to find a big surprise from Beyonce and Jay-Z after the Golden Globes

After The morning show The star Reese Witherspoon made the headlines by hooking some of Jay-Z and Beyonce's champagne on the Golden Globes when their table ran out of water, the Hollywood couple made sure Witherspoon didn't run out again. The 43-year-old actress revealed in her Instagram story that Jay-Z and Beyonce sent her a box of her Ace of Spades champagne, and that she was waiting for him when she arrived home after a trip to New York.

ICYMI, Jay-Z and Beyonce arrived at the Golden Globes last weekend with some of their own champagne for the party. Then, when Witherspoon's table ran out of water, he asked the couple for a glass of champagne.

Witherspoon's co-star Jennifer Aniston posted a photo on her Instagram story of the awards ceremony so her fans know what Legally blonde Star was planning, and she wrote "this is one of the many reasons why I love you."

The next day, Witherspoon mocked herself by sharing a meme of Jay-Z and Beyonce that showed the couple looking at the camera with the caption "When you hear that Reese Witherspoon is thirsty …" He also posted a photo of the couple toasting with their champagne, and Witherspoon was retouched among them. In the caption, Witherspoon wrote: "Hide your champagne!"

Finally, everything closed when the actress came home and found a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a large black box with the Armand de Brignac logo. In a series of videos he posted on his Instagram story, Witherspoon and his mother, Betty, decided it was time to try the champagne, although it was not yet noon.

"All of you! I came home with the best surprise of @beyonce and Jay-Z," he captioned the clip.

Everyone Jay and Bey sent Reese Witherspoon some champagne! Lmao pic.twitter.com/WXHl6IY3uO – ø (@fckafalsearrest) January 9, 2020

Witherspoon then opened the card, which said: “More water. From Jay and B. "

"It's 11:30. We're drinking champagne," said Witherspoon with a smile. "Who cares? It's from JAY-Z and Beyoncé. "

After taking a sip, the Oscar winner helped make the champagne "really good." And he added that it was a good way to start the new year.

According to Persons magazine, Jay-Z bought Armand de Brignac in 2014, which is also known as Ace of Spades due to its distinctive label. Years before buying the brand, Jay-Z mentioned it in his 2006 song Show me what you have.

Beyonce also presented the brand in her 2016 video for Feeling me when he poured a whole bottle of $ 20,000 of the drink into a hot tub.



