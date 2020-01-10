Rasheeda Frost flaunts her beautiful natural hair and NeNe Leaks is here for that: watch the video

Rasheeda Frost simply flaunted her amazing, healthy and natural hair in a video on her social media account. He also responded to fans who keep asking him why he wears wigs if he has such beautiful hair.

‘The road to healthy hair is a process …… Product information coming soon … Also, for all of you who ask me why I wear wigs. Wigs are a protective style for me. I keep my hair braided and hydrated under my wigs and do a deep treatment or conditioning before each new braid. #naturalhair #naturalcurls #hair #longhairdontcare Ras ’Rasheeda captioned its publication.

NeNe Leakes jumped in the comments to show Rasheeda some love.

People seem to ignore his legend, and they keep telling him that he shouldn't wear wigs anymore.

Someone said: ‘Yes‼ ️ I agree! I love wearing wigs instead of damaging my real hair, "and another commentator posted this:" You look so pretty! I love your natural hair. "

A fan said: "Omg girl, you definitely don't need anything on top of that beautiful hair," and an Instagram installer seemed to be on the exact page: "I would NEVER wear a wig again if my hair looks like this!"

Someone else praised the Boss Lady and said: ras @rasheeda. Great people do great things for other great people to notice … #keeppushingforward God bless you. "

A follower wrote: "You are absolutely beautiful with both,quot;, but your real hair is essential, highlight your beauty much more. "

Someone else posted: ‘Amazing. I have been natural for some years and the hair does not resemble anything. Simply beautiful! & # 39;

Other than this, Rasheeda shared a flashback photo with her younger self, and Kirk Frost and fans can't get enough of the couple. They can't stop praising the beauty of the Boss in the comments.



