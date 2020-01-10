Rafael Nadal wins doubles to help Spain establish a semifinal of the ATP Cup with Australia | Tennis news





Rafael Nadal (left) and Pablo Carreño Busta celebrate the shipment of Spain to the semifinals of the ATP Cup

Rafael Nadal lost his singles match, but recovered in the doubles to take Spain to the semifinals of the ATP Cup.

The Belgian David Goffin registered one of the greatest victories of his career when he surprised world number 1 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to level the tie to 1-1.

Despite struggling with warm conditions, Nadal chose to return to the doubles with Pablo Carreño Busta, but Spain seemed on the verge of defeat when Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen took the first set after a tiebreaker.

However, the game and the draw turned dramatically in favor of Spain in 5-5 in the second when Nadal and Carreño Busta achieved a rare break point.

Belgium thought they had saved him, but a video challenge showed that Vliegen's racket was on the other side of the net when he threw the winner, so the break, and later the set, went to Spain.

The tie-break was also the path of Nadal and Carreno Busta, who were left without 6-7 (9-11) 7-5 10-7 winners to organize a semifinal against Australia hosts.

"It was tough," Nadal said in his interview on the court. "The conditions have been very heavy, and playing against a great player like David in the singles and then in the doubles was tough."

"Belgium has had a great week, but we are happy to be in the semifinals."

Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain a 1-0 lead when he beat Kimmer Coppejans 6-1 and 6-4.

