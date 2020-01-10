Quentin Tarantino talks about how the role of the & # 39; Golden Girls & # 39; made possible the & # 39; Reservoir Dogs & # 39;

NBC

During an appearance on & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the director of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; about the connection between the television series and its innovative film.

Up News Info –

Quentin TarantinoThe guest spot of the television hit "The Golden Girls" allowed him to finance his now iconic film "Reservoir Dogs."

Before developing his novel 1992 criminal drama, the filmmaker had trouble finding work as an actor, but obtained a brief role in comedy as Elvis presley imitator. And the quick work earned him enough money to put the acclaimed project into production.

"Before doing & # 39; Reservoir Dogs & # 39 ;, I had a very fruitless acting career," he shared on "Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon"Wednesday, January 8". One of the jobs I got, and not because I did a wonderful audition, but simply because they sent me a photo and they said: & # 39; You got it & # 39 ;, it was for an Elvis impersonator in & # 39; The golden girls. "

He added: "It became an & # 39; episode of Golden Girls & # 39; in two parts, so they paid me the residuals (fees) for both parties. And it was so popular that they put it in the Best of & # 39; The Golden Girls & # 39; (compilation) and I got waste every time it came in. So they paid me maybe, I don't know, $ 650 for that episode, but when the waste ended three years later, I earned about $ 3,000. active during our pre-production time trying to launch & # 39; Reservoir Dogs & # 39; ".

<br />

The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The director's career has been strengthening since those early days, with his love letter full of stars to Los Angeles collecting the honors of Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.