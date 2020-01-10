Quentin Tarantino expresses gratitude for the Golden Girls – He says he "owes them,quot; his career

Quentin Tarantino recently came out to thank Sophia, Rose, Dorothy and Blanche, for their collective contribution to their career, a CNN report revealed. The famous director once got a concert as an Elvis impersonator on the set of the hit comedy series, The golden girls. The series was on the air from 1985 to 1992.

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Quentin revealed that one of the first jobs he got in the industry was as an Elvis Presley impersonator in The golden girls The star said he had never auditioned, they just sent a picture of him to the show and he got it.

Later, the role of Elvis played a crucial role in his first great movie, Reservoir Dogs According to Quentin, the residual paychecks he received from him on the show occurred in a very popular episode of the series.

It was a two-part delivery, and he was paid by both parties. He was presented at The best of golden girls series and received residual checks every time they showed it. According to the director, he was paid $ 650 for the episode, however, three years later and he earned $ 3,000.

The director explained that while the money was not much, it was enough to finance his life during the preproduction phase of Reservoir Dogs. Quentin Tarantino fans know that 2019 was a great year for him, as he scored big with Once upon a time in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Quentin has worked with the two actors more than once, enough for both artists to know Quentin quite well, a fact demonstrated by Brad during his speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards earlier this week.

Brad went to the stage at the awards ceremony and delivered the speech by presenting Tarantino with the best screenplay award. On stage, Brad joked that Quentin was the type of person who talked so much that he needed cocaine to slow down.

Once upon a time in Hollywood was Tarantino's film with the greatest financial success to date.



