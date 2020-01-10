Public Review: Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Public Review: Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Om Raut director Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, released today in theaters. The period drama stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Based on the seventeenth century, the film is a historical drama that revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at the Sinhagad fort. Tanhaji competes with Deepika Padukone star and Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak, at the box office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of a survivor of an acid attack in real life.

People who captured the early show of the protagonist of Ajay-Saif went to Twitter to share their criticisms about the film. Being called a visual show, Tanhaji is receiving excellent reviews from the audience on social networks. The period drama is talked about for all the right reasons.

Tanhaji Public review

Look what the audience has to say about Tanhaji here,

%MINIFYHTMLf8a5b5de05c04ee07f6116ca48ec55399%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here