Public Review: Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Om Raut director Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero, released today in theaters. The period drama stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Based on the seventeenth century, the film is a historical drama that revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at the Sinhagad fort. Tanhaji competes with Deepika Padukone star and Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak, at the box office. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of a survivor of an acid attack in real life.

People who captured the early show of the protagonist of Ajay-Saif went to Twitter to share their criticisms about the film. Being called a visual show, Tanhaji is receiving excellent reviews from the audience on social networks. The period drama is talked about for all the right reasons.

Their #Tanhaji all the way ... the movie is sure to film 300 million rupees ... the morning show of 11 was joyful - Hum bhi dekhenge bc (@ heartfe32156176) January 10, 2020

What a warrior #Tanhaji It was! Thank you for informing us about the details of our great warrior Maratha. After a long time he applauded for a movie in the theater. respect! too good amazing!

Your interval ... OMG Deadly entrance of Mr.

The chemistry of #Tanhaji Y #ShivajiMaharaj Top of the sky ..

Dialogues ... about Bhagwa

Many goosebumps moments ...

And BGM of Rarararara

One of the best visuals ...

âÂÂ âÂÂ âÂÂ âÂÂ âÂÂ

Thank you 3D pic.twitter.com/Kqro4XzZm9 - #Tanhaji (@Iforyoushivam) January 10, 2020

@ajaydevgn @itsKajolD @omraut

Congratulations sir, your hundredth movie will be a blockbuster. I saw the first day the first show. Excellent cinematography, excellent music, special effects and outstanding performance. You'll make my day if RT this #tanhaji pic.twitter.com/EHif48OwyG - Mohit Dadhich (@ekbharatfanclub) January 10, 2020