Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly registered the "Sussex Royal,quot; trademark in preparation for their resignation.

The roommates, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, threw royals for a loop when they announced that they would abandon their role as royals. Since then, his wax figures have been relocated from the royal family exhibit, and people across England have been very critical of their move.

However, they seem to have no worries, as they have reportedly registered their "Sussex Royal,quot; brand in preparation for their departure, reports Page Six. As we reported earlier, Harry and Meghan decided that they would be financially independent of the royal family, and it seems they have solved everything!

According to reports, Harry and Meghan have registered the brand on more than 100 properties in the United Kingdom, including clothing, stationery, photographs and educational and charitable donations. According to reports, it is predicted that the brand will generate more than $ 500 million!

Many have come out in support of Harry and Meghan, including Oprah, who spoke frankly about what they choose to do from now on.

"I care about both of them and support any decision they make for their family," Oprah said in a statement. And although it has been reported that Oprah has advised the couple about building their own brand, Oprah adds: "Meg and Harry do not need my help to find out what is best for them."

Although they have not explicitly stated why they have chosen to resign, conclusions can be drawn based on how Meghan has been received by the royal family and the United Kingdom. In an interview for a documentary last year, Harry talked about the pressure his family was under.

Unfortunately, he also said that he thinks of his mother, PrincessDiana, "every time I see a camera … every time I see a flash."

As of now, it has not been known what Sussex's next move will be after the move to North America, but we wish them all the best!